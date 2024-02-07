24 Hour Fitness Issues Call To Service to Celebrate Global School Play Day

24 Hour Fitness team members, in ongoing partnership with Playworks, will lead kids in getting more active through the power of play

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the 40 year leader in health and fitness, is driving volunteer service for their staff in a single day to celebrate Global School Play Day on February 7th.

24 Hour Fitness team members from Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and the Bay Area will come together at area schools along with Playworks staff in order to get more kids active through the power of play. Playworks will be providing the expert curriculum for the students.

Children today engage in active play 50% less than their parents did, leading to a lower level of activity during their lifetimes, potentially contributing to chronic health conditions, less mental/emotional resiliency, and lower longevity. Engaging in organized, directed play promotes physical activity, social-emotional development, and overall well-being among students.

"While we're certainly committed to the health of our members, we see that responsibility to our community starting at an early age," said Karl Sanft, CEO of 24 Hour Fitness. "Helping kids become more active through something as simple as play not only sets them up for a lifetime of better health but is a joyful experience all on its own. I've experienced this directly as one of the volunteers and I'm proud that so many people on our team made time to do so as well."

"Play is a vital component of a child's education, fostering creativity, resilience, and positive relationships into adulthood," said Elizabeth Cushing, CEO of Playworks. "With the support of 24 Hour Fitness in the last several months, we've been able to deliver hundreds of thousands of hours of organized active play to schools across the country, which is worth celebrating on Global School Play Day and every other day!"

Previously, 24 Hour Fitness and its members raised $240,000 to support 240,000 hours at 24 U.S. schools in the 2023-2024 school year. These volunteer hours add to that, touching the lives of thousands more kids that are starting their fitness journey through the power of play.

For more information, visit 24HourFitness.com/playworks .

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

About Playworks

Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children's physical and emotional well-being. With more than 25 years of experience, the organization aims to bring out the best in every kid and hopes that one day, every child in America will get to play every day. Through direct-service coaching of youth and providing training and consultation for adults working with kids, Playworks partners with elementary schools, districts, and community-based organizations to bring games and youth development practices. With an emphasis on social, physical, and emotional skill-building, students feel included while being active and developing valuable skills needed to thrive in and out of the classroom. During the 2023-2024 school year, the nonprofit is ensuring more than 600,000 youth in over 1,300 schools and community partners experience safe and healthy play during and beyond the school day nationwide. For more information, visit playworks.org .

