24 Hour Fitness Launches All-New FitPerks™ Loyalty Program To Encourage More Movement, More Often

24 Hour Fitness looks to incentivize members to log more time in the gym to smash fitness goals and earn rewards with their new FitPerks program.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the industry leader in health and fitness, today announced the launch of their loyalty program designed to reward members for their commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle. With FitPerks, members can enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits and offers, making their fitness journey even more rewarding.

The 24 Hour Fitness loyalty program, FitPerks; offers members the opportunity to earn points through various activities, including participating in fitness classes, signing up for one-on-one coaching sessions, checking in using the 24GO app, referring friends and family members, and, most importantly, signing up for a membership in the first place. These points can be redeemed for discounts on hotels and resorts, merchandise, local restaurants, shopping, and more.

Key Benefits of FitPerks:

Hotel and Resort Discounts: Members can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts at a wide range of hotels and resorts, perfect for a relaxing getaway or a fitness retreat.

Members can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts at a wide range of hotels and resorts, perfect for a relaxing getaway or a fitness retreat. Merchandise Savings: Access special discounts on high-quality fitness gear, apparel, and accessories from top brands.

Access special discounts on high-quality fitness gear, apparel, and accessories from top brands. Local Restaurants and Shopping: Take advantage of offers at popular local restaurants and shopping destinations, making it easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle both in and out of the gym.

Take advantage of offers at popular local restaurants and shopping destinations, making it easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle both in and out of the gym. Referrals: Members get extra points when they refer a fitness buddy to join the club.

"It can feel like the heaviest weight to lift at the gym is the front door," said Debbie Fiorella, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at 24 Hour Fitness. "We want to build as much motivation into using the gym as we possibly can and having an incentive structure is a great way to give that nudge, we all need. Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and this program is designed to reward them for their hard work and commitment towards their fitness goals."

The FitPerks loyalty program is free to join and is open to all current and new members. To enroll, members can simply visit their local 24 Hour Fitness club or sign up online at www.24hourfitness.com/fitperks .

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC