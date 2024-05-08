24 Hour Fitness Modernizing Clubs Across California

24 Hour Fitness is launching an unprecedented investment in member experience with new equipment, remodeled facilities, and collaboration with local artist in clubs across the Bay Area.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in health and fitness, today announced a multi-million dollar investment in refreshing its clubs and enhancing the member experience in prominent clubs throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. These four clubs will see upgrades to state-of-the-art equipment; new flooring, lighting, and paint across key locations; and most will include a unique collaboration with artist Chris DeLorenzo to create stunning murals reflecting the unique environment and culture of the Bay Area.

"Over the last 12 months, we've worked diligently to identify clubs whose performance and attendance represented a new opportunity to better serve our members," said Karl Sanft, CEO at 24 Hour Fitness. "We want to invest in those clubs to not only better serve our members, but to make these gyms stronger resources for an even larger community as they work out, connect, and thrive."

The first phase of 24 Hour Fitness' club refresh initiative encompasses four locations and is staggered to minimize impacts to members in a specific part of the Bay Area:

Fremont - opened March 4

- opened Livermore - opened March 27

- opened Walnut Creek - opened April 16

- opened Hayward - opened May 3

"A main feature in my work is the idea that within one story there are countless interconnected ones that support it, and nothing stands alone," said Chris DeLorenzo. "While fitness can be a personal pursuit and bring growth and fulfillment to individuals, my aim with this mural is to celebrate the unique energy and diversity of the community that sustain and motivate us. Its composition is a reminder that there is a space for everyone in this place and outside it."

In addition to updated facilities and new artwork, members can expect new flooring through the entire gym, new turf in group exercise zones, and completely new cardio and strength equipment.

Members outside the Bay Area will see more club improvements throughout 2024 and beyond. In total, all gym improvements will represent a multi-million dollar investment toward a better experience for members across the western US.

More refreshes to be announced through 2024 and 2025. Visit www.24hourfitness.com for updates.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

