24 HOUR FITNESS PARTNERS WITH ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB AS FOUNDING LEVEL PARTNER TO CHAMPION COMMUNITY WELLNESS AND YOUTH SOCCER DEVELOPMENT

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, a leading health club industry pioneer with over 275 locations across the United States, headquartered in Southern California announced today a partnership with Angel City Football Club (ACFC). This collaboration aims to foster community wellness, promote women's fitness, and support youth soccer development, marking a significant step forward in both organizations' commitment to health and inclusivity. 24 Hour Fitness joins as a multi-year Founding Level Partner.

Renowned for its extensive network of clubs designed to cater to a diverse member base, 24 Hour Fitness is at the forefront of a new generation of gyms, focusing on mental well-being, recovery, and connection as a critical part of their members' fitness journeys. With several women leading entire departments like marketing and operations, 24 Hour Fitness is dedicated to attracting more women to its gyms and emphasizing the critical role of mental health in overall wellness.

The partnership between ACFC and 24 Hour Fitness is rooted in a shared commitment to community impact and inclusivity. With a strategic focus on reaching a broader female audience and fostering a sense of belonging among its members, 24 Hour Fitness finds a perfect ally in ACFC, an organization celebrated for its dedication to community and empowerment.

A cornerstone of this partnership is a commitment to community impact that drives toward equity. Ten percent of the partnership investment will support a soccer clinic series that nurtures the next generation of talent while promoting mental and physical wellness across Los Angeles. Throughout 2024, 24 Hour Fitness and ACFC will host nine free community soccer clinics with details to come on the SCFC website.

In addition, 24 Hour Fitness and Angel City FC will collaborate on custom content to highlight Stories of Strength within both the gym and ACFC tam communities. Look for those stories to come to life at LA-area 24 Hour Fitness locations through ACFC's annual Community Chalk Talk events with ACFC athletes.

Still further, 24 Hour Fitness and Angel City FC are building an exclusive Fantasy Camp for select 24 Hour Fitness members lucky enough to train, drill, and go head to head with ACFC athletes. 24 Hour Fitness Coaches will also work with ACFC teams and staff to develop fitness techniques for their personal training members as well as group exercise classes at LA-area gyms, all from the leading edge of sports performance.

Julie Uhrman, ACFC Co-founder and President, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with 24 Hour Fitness allows us to deepen our impact on the community and reinforce our commitment to health, wellness, and the development of young athletes. We look forward to joining forces with a partner like 24 Hour Fitness that shares our vision for a more inclusive and health-conscious world."

Jill Rankin, Chief Marketing Officer at 24 Hour Fitness added, "We are committed to inspiring and enabling the future generation of strong women, and Angel City and the NWSL are a perfect partnership for 24 Hour Fitness. Angel City FC is making an immense impact in LA, one of our largest markets, through their dedication to community improvement, equity and inclusivity through the power of women's sports. We are thrilled to join forces on our aligned mission.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), a member of the National Women's Soccer League, has completed its second season at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Angela Hucles Mangano is the team's General Manager. Becki Tweed serves as Head Coach.

Group ticket sales of 10+ mini-plans offering discounted tickets to multiple matches of your choice, and single-match tickets are now available. Season tickets for the 2024 season are still on sale in limited quantities.

Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com

ABOUT 24 HOUR FITNESS

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit.

