24 Hour Fitness Teams Up With The LA Clippers

24 Hour Fitness brings a new level of support to the Jr. Clippers program, including a series of basketball tournaments and clinics for Southern California youth.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness has announced its partnership with the LA Clippers as the team's Official and Exclusive Fitness Partner. This partnership is aimed at growing and inspiring the next generation of basketball players through the organization's Jr. Clippers program.

This collaboration will bring basketball training, community engagement, and exclusive opportunities through clinics and a 3x3 tournament for young athletes, designed to teach fundamental skills for a lifetime of active, healthy living. By partnering with the Clippers, 24 Hour Fitness is expanding its commitment to fostering youth development, providing young players with the opportunity to learn from experienced coaches, develop their athletic potential, and cultivate a love for the game.

"At 24 Hour Fitness, we are committed to helping people of all ages achieve their health and fitness goals," says Karl Sanft, President and CEO at 24 Hour Fitness. "We know that the building blocks of that lifetime of healthy living starts young, and there's no better place for that than the lessons provided by youth sports."

A highlight of this partnership will be basketball tournaments hosted by the Clippers at select 24 Hour Fitness locations. These in-club tournaments will give Jr. Clippers a chance to compete in a fun, fast-paced environment with a bit of the thrill that comes with a pro basketball game. Open to players of all skill levels, the tournaments will strive to promote fitness, teamwork, and friendly competition among Jr. Clippers.

"The culture of basketball in Los Angeles goes beyond the court and focuses on bringing people together, building character, and fostering personal growth," said LA Clippers and Intuit Dome Chief Commercial Officer Scott Sonnenberg. "With 24 Hour Fitness, we hope to deepen our commitment to developing the next generation of basketball players by creating memorable experiences for fans of all ages."

For more information on the Jr. Clippers program, visit clipperscamps.com

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With over 265 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have posted 13 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the City of Los Angeles, and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that help level the playing field for youth in Southern California. The team's home games and Training Center are both located in their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.

