24 HOUR FITNESS TO LAUNCH NEW FITNESS FORMATS FOCUSED ON RECOVERY TRAINING AND LONGEVITY

As part of a continuing commitment to holistic fitness, 24 Hour Fitness is debuting new MODUS MOVE™ and MODUS MOBILITY™ group fitness classes built around recovering better and strengthening key aspects of fitness proven to lead to longer, healthier, more active lives.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in health and fitness, announced today the launch of two new MODUS group fitness classes concentrating on improved recovery, physical resilience, and quality of life as we age. MODUS, 24 Hour Fitness' umbrella program for all group fitness formats now features MODUS MOBILITY, with content centered on active recovery and range of motion to build athletic performance, while MODUS MOVE will focus on stability, neuromuscular activation, and everyday athletic skills on a platform built around sport and gameplay. Both classes represent a "prehab" approach to physical function: enhancing overall fitness to prevent injuries before they occur, all in a small group setting.

Fitness gains depend on a pattern of stress (training) and growth (recovery). Historically, exercise has emphasized pushing harder in order to realize fitness goals. New advances in physiology and exercise science show that focusing on recovery can not only make training more impactful, it can also guard against injury, broaden overall fitness, and improve mental health as we stretch and strengthen.

Along with an improved understanding of recovery, renewed interest in quality of life as we age has come to light, suggesting that we can have a substantial influence not only on the length of our life, but the overall vigor and capacity for motion we can find at any age.

"These classes have been meticulously designed around the latest scientific research to deliver real change to our members," says Mike Heim, Head of Programming and Education at 24 Hour Fitness. "Longevity training or 'fitness for life' is an area that is far too underserved in Group Exercise - but it's incredibly important to us at 24 Hour Fitness. Having both of these programs helps our members get the sort of fitness benefits they can enjoy today and for the rest of their lives."

Both programs will launch on June 3, 2024 in clubs nationwide. Initially, MODUS MOVE and MOBILITY will be in 90 24 Hour Fitness clubs with an eventual rollout to 150 clubs by end of year. MOVE and MOBILITY will be available to current 24 Hour Fitness members at clubs offering MODUS classes, as well as to all members anytime, anywhere via the 24GO app. The first week of classes are free to all members.

These programs are held in small group settings with no more than 16 people in order to create a strong, individual connection between members and the coaches that lead them. To avoid repetition, MOVE and MOBILITY are built on an eight week cycle with milestone checks and challenges to mark progress and improvement. Participants can enter into the cycle at any time, making for a welcoming, versatile, and ready-made program for any level of fitness at any age.

"Our strongest participation numbers come from small group classes that cater to baseline fitness and supplement a regular routine," says Amanda Hillman, 24 Hour Fitness' Head of Consumer Insights. "Small group fitness classes are that sweet spot between having to figure out your own program alone and working directly with an individual personal trainer to keep people active and hitting their fitness goals."

For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and the MODUS MOVE and MOBILITY programs, visit 24hourfitness.com/MODUS.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC