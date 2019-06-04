24 key projects with investment of 7.4 billion yuan start construction in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

Changzhou mayor Ding Chun delivered a speech at the commencement ceremony, during which he said: "Changzhou National Hi-Tech District should seize and run with the great development opportunities, make greater efforts in expanding and optimizing investment while improving efficiency, and strive to make new and greater contributions to the high-quality development of the city's economy."

So far this year, Changzhou National Hi-Tech District has brought 47 new projects on board with investment in the aggregate of 40.57 billion yuan (approx. US$5.9 billion). Contracts for STA Pharmaceutical's production and R&D facility, BYD's electric vehicle (EV) and core components project, and AAC Optics' project were signed. The Chinese Academy of Sciences and the provincial administration of Jiangsu have signed the contract for the build out of the National Innovative Service Platform for Comprehensive Application of Space Information. Eight key projects at the provincial level, 59 key projects at the municipal level (including 10 new projects), and 182 key projects at the district level have made steady progress and remain on schedule.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation. ORCHEM now chooses to settle in Changzhou Binjing Economic Development Zone which is an important part of CND.

