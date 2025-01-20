24 Medal of Honor recipients to be honored at Veterans Inaugural Ball - Salute to Heroes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization, will proudly honor two dozen Medal of Honor recipients at Monday's Veterans Inaugural Ball – Salute to Heroes.

In addition to the 24 Medal of Honor recipients, the Salute to Heroes Ball features special guests such as military leaders, high-ranking government officials and other influentials in the military and veterans community.

The Salute to Heroes ball is a tradition that began in 1953 when Dwight D. Eisenhower made it an essential stop on the night of his presidential inauguration. Since then, the ball has become a sacred tradition for the new administration with the president and/or vice president appearing at every Salute to Heroes ball.

"Seventy years and 15 presidents later, the Salute to Heroes Inaugural Ball remains a rare and inspiring opportunity to those who have selflessly proven their patriotism without regard to their own safety," American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. said. "Medal of Honor recipients symbolize what it means to be a great American through their sacrifice, valor and service. We are all proud to honor them on the evening we also install a new United States president."

In partnership with the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Legion received support from the Veterans Inaugural Committee, which includes representatives of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Vietnam Veterans of America, Jewish War Veterans and the Marine Corps League.

The sold-out event will take place Monday night at the Westin DC Downtown, 999 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001.

