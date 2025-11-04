The American Legion Mourns Passing of Dick Cheney

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Dan K. Wiley issued the following statement today concerning the passing of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney:

"America lost a longtime public servant, and The American Legion lost one of its most distinguished Boys State graduates. Vice President Cheney became a nationally known figure through his steady leadership as our country's secretary of defense during the Gulf War. By the time he was elected vice president, he brought decades of experience to the George W. Bush administration and was considered by many to have enormous influence, particularly in areas of foreign policy. Nobody questioned his patriotism and love for his country. Our condolences to his family and those who knew him best in his home state of Wyoming."

While in high school, Cheney played baseball for American Legion Post 2, in Casper, Wyo. During his time as vice president, he addressed national gatherings of The American Legion on several occasions.

"This hall is filled with distinguished Americans," Cheney said at The American Legion 90th Convention in 2008. "You answered the nation's call – and when you returned from duty, you kept up the habit of service by joining The American Legion. The Legion serves America by leading on important issues, from health care and education, to employment opportunities for veterans, to homeland security, to a better quality of life for our military families. You proudly wear an emblem that stands 'for God and Country,' and the highest rights of man."

