24 New RE/MAX Offices Open in Last Three Months of 2023

New offices, conversions and expansions in the U.S. bring nearly 330 agents into network, strengthening brand presence

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, celebrates the addition of 24 RE/MAX offices in its U.S. company-owned regions between Oct. 2 and Dec. 31, welcoming nearly 330 agents to the brand.

The recent additions, which are a mix of new offices, conversions of formerly unaffiliated brokerages, and expansions of existing RE/MAX companies, highlight the attractiveness of the RE/MAX value proposition to real estate entrepreneurs across the country and reaffirms the power of RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate.1

New brokerage openings:

Darius Cochran opened RE/MAX River & Ranch on Dec. 19 in Labelle, FL

opened RE/MAX River & Ranch on in Brandon Reichenau opened RE/MAX Frontier on Nov. 30 in Midlothian, TX

opened RE/MAX Frontier on in Sibel Gucum opened RE/MAX Superior on Nov. 22 in Deer Park, NY

in Josh Jarboe opened RE/MAX Empire on Nov. 21 in Mt. Washington, KY

opened RE/MAX Empire on in Neha Sutrave opened RE/MAX Advantage on Nov. 13 in Houston, TX

opened RE/MAX Advantage on in Laura Walton opened RE/MAX Elite on Nov. 6 in Macon, GA

opened RE/MAX Elite on in Brandi Smith opened RE/MAX Big Country on Nov. 1 in Abilene, TX

opened RE/MAX Big Country on in Ted Schaar opened RE/MAX Forward on Oct. 10 in New Berlin, WI

Conversions:

Michael Banh converted an unaffiliated brokerage and opened RE/MAX Exclusive with 106 agents in Houston, TX on Dec. 15

converted an unaffiliated brokerage and opened RE/MAX Exclusive with 106 agents in on Laurie Kiss converted her brokerage to RE/MAX Next in Irwin, PA on Dec. 14

converted her brokerage to RE/MAX Next in on Robert Bentley and Alissa Christie converted their unaffiliated brokerage and opened two RE/MAX Bentley's locations in Newburyport, MA with 61 agents on Dec. 4

and converted their unaffiliated brokerage and opened two RE/MAX Bentley's locations in with 61 agents on Pezhman Dashti converted his brokerage to RE/MAX Dashing Properties in Lake Forest, CA on Oct. 25

Expansions & Acquisitions:

Charles Blackwell and Joanie Blackwell expanded RE/MAX Celebration and opened a new office in Shelbyville, TN on Dec. 21

and expanded RE/MAX Celebration and opened a new office in on Chandler Mason and Anna Mason , owners of RE/MAX Lakeland Realty expanded operations and opened a new office in Edinboro, PA on Dec. 8

and , owners of RE/MAX Lakeland Realty expanded operations and opened a new office in on Richard McKinney and Pamela McKinney expanded RE/MAX Gold and opened a new office in Port St. Lucie, FL on Dec. 5

and expanded RE/MAX Gold and opened a new office in on Cedric Robinson , Angela Robinson and Hadi Atri acquired an office in Wilmington, NC and rebranded it to RE/MAX Executive on Dec. 1

, and acquired an office in and rebranded it to RE/MAX Executive on Lee Linhart and Laura Linhart , owners of RE/MAX Choice Properties opened a new office in Franklin, TN on Nov. 29

and , owners of RE/MAX Choice Properties opened a new office in on Christy Walker , owner of RE/MAX Signature opened two new offices; one in Gilbert, AZ on Dec. 14 and another in Tucson, AZ on Nov. 1

, owner of RE/MAX Signature opened two new offices; one in on and another in on Ken Crowley , owner of RE/MAX 100, opened a new office in Columbia, MD on Oct. 30

, owner of RE/MAX 100, opened a new office in on John Gscheidmeier expanded his operations and opened RE/MAX Service First – Lake Country in Pewaukee, WI on Oct. 27

expanded his operations and opened RE/MAX Service First – Lake Country in on Andrew Kligman and Anna Garifine of RE/MAX Synergy opened a new office in Little Silver, NJ on Oct. 4

and of RE/MAX Synergy opened a new office in on Abram Covella , Thomas Zdanowicz and Justin Bosak , owners of RE/MAX Revolution opened a new office in Lavallette, NJ on Oct. 2

"It's hard to deny that this has been one of the most turbulent markets in memory, but the strength of the RE/MAX brand was apparent" says Peter Luft, RE/MAX, LLC Vice President of Franchise Sales. "I think it speaks volumes about the character of our franchisees and about the power of affiliating with RE/MAX – the #1 name in real estate."

Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

