24 New RE/MAX Offices Open in Last Three Months of 2023

RE/MAX, LLC

08 Jan, 2024

New offices, conversions and expansions in the U.S. bring nearly 330 agents into network, strengthening brand presence 

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, celebrates the addition of 24 RE/MAX offices in its U.S. company-owned regions between Oct. 2 and Dec. 31, welcoming nearly 330 agents to the brand.

The recent additions, which are a mix of new offices, conversions of formerly unaffiliated brokerages, and expansions of existing RE/MAX companies, highlight the attractiveness of the RE/MAX value proposition to real estate entrepreneurs across the country and reaffirms the power of RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate.1

New brokerage openings:

  • Darius Cochran opened RE/MAX River & Ranch on Dec. 19 in Labelle, FL
  • Brandon Reichenau opened RE/MAX Frontier on Nov. 30 in Midlothian, TX
  • Sibel Gucum opened RE/MAX Superior on Nov. 22 in Deer Park, NY
  • Josh Jarboe opened RE/MAX Empire on Nov. 21 in Mt. Washington, KY
  • Neha Sutrave opened RE/MAX Advantage on Nov. 13 in Houston, TX
  • Laura Walton opened RE/MAX Elite on Nov. 6 in Macon, GA
  • Brandi Smith opened RE/MAX Big Country on Nov. 1 in Abilene, TX
  • Ted Schaar opened RE/MAX Forward on Oct. 10 in New Berlin, WI

Conversions:

  • Michael Banh converted an unaffiliated brokerage and opened RE/MAX Exclusive with 106 agents in Houston, TX on Dec. 15
  • Laurie Kiss converted her brokerage to RE/MAX Next in Irwin, PA on Dec. 14
  • Robert Bentley and Alissa Christie converted their unaffiliated brokerage and opened two RE/MAX Bentley's locations in Newburyport, MA with 61 agents on Dec. 4
  • Pezhman Dashti converted his brokerage to RE/MAX Dashing Properties in Lake Forest, CA on Oct. 25

 Expansions & Acquisitions:

  • Charles Blackwell and Joanie Blackwell expanded RE/MAX Celebration and opened a new office in Shelbyville, TN on Dec. 21
  • Chandler Mason and Anna Mason, owners of RE/MAX Lakeland Realty expanded operations and opened a new office in Edinboro, PA on Dec. 8
  • Richard McKinney and Pamela McKinney expanded RE/MAX Gold and opened a new office in Port St. Lucie, FL on Dec. 5
  • Cedric Robinson, Angela Robinson and Hadi Atri acquired an office in Wilmington, NC and rebranded it to RE/MAX Executive on Dec. 1
  • Lee Linhart and Laura Linhart, owners of RE/MAX Choice Properties opened a new office in Franklin, TN on Nov. 29
  • Christy Walker, owner of RE/MAX Signature opened two new offices; one in Gilbert, AZ on Dec. 14 and another in Tucson, AZ on Nov. 1
  • Ken Crowley, owner of RE/MAX 100, opened a new office in Columbia, MD on Oct. 30
  • John Gscheidmeier expanded his operations and opened RE/MAX Service First – Lake Country in Pewaukee, WI on Oct. 27
  • Andrew Kligman and Anna Garifine of RE/MAX Synergy opened a new office in Little Silver, NJ on Oct. 4
  • Abram Covella, Thomas Zdanowicz and Justin Bosak, owners of RE/MAX Revolution opened a new office in Lavallette, NJ on Oct. 2

"It's hard to deny that this has been one of the most turbulent markets in memory, but the strength of the RE/MAX brand was apparent" says Peter Luft, RE/MAX, LLC Vice President of Franchise Sales. "I think it speaks volumes about the character of our franchisees and about the power of affiliating with RE/MAX – the #1 name in real estate." 

Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

