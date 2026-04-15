Company's 13th Acquisition Amplifies Event Capabilities and Marketing Expertise

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and tech focused talent solutions firms, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crawford Group. The acquisition marks 24 Seven's 13th to date and reflects the company's continued expansion of its core strategic capabilities.

Crawford Group brings the agility of an agency with the intimacy of an in-house team. Post this 24 Seven acquires Crawford Group, amplifying the company's event capabilities and marketing expertise

Founded in 2000, Crawford Group is a marketing and events agency built for enterprise and mid-size companies that need to stay agile. From global events and integrated campaigns to content creation and martech optimization, Crawford Group brings the agility of an agency with the intimacy of an in-house team, delivering faster ramp-up, stronger collaboration, and better outcomes.

"Crawford Group has earned an outstanding reputation delivering high-impact marketing and events solutions for some of the world's most recognized brands," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. Their events expertise, in particular, will strengthen an already strong capability within our business and enable us to provide a more complete solution across the entire marketing lifecycle."

Judy Crawford, founder and CEO of Crawford Group, called the acquisition the right move at the right time. "We've spent over 25-years in the marketing and events space building a business rooted in results, expertise, and partnership. 24 Seven shares that same commitment to excellence she said. "Joining them gives Crawford Group the infrastructure to operate and scale globally."

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including AI consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. We combine our deep recruitment knowledge with proprietary AI-powered tools to ensure precision matching between talent and clients.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC