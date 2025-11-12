24 Seven Acquires Marketing Consulting Firm Markacy

Acquisition Expands Company's End-to-End Marketing Solutions and AI Consulting Expertise

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, today announced the acquisition of Markacy, an award-winning marketing consulting firm based in New York.

"Markacy's expertise in AI consulting further positions us to meet surging client demand for AI-driven solutions."

Founded in 2018, Markacy is a marketing consulting firm that helps businesses optimize growth investments to achieve sustained performance. By integrating strategy, execution, and measurement, Markacy delivers end-to-end expertise across all major marketing channels. Its services span omni-channel media buying, performance marketing, strategy and organizational consulting, ROI measurement and modeling, M&A marketing diligence, and AI optimization. Backed by a deep bench of industry experts and proprietary tools, Markacy partners with leadership teams to connect marketing decisions directly to financial outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be joining the 24 Seven family. We have a strong shared vision of growing the marketing consulting practice to be a market leader in performance marketing, AI consulting, measurement, and strategy. The organizational infrastructure 24 Seven has built will be an immediate catalyst for us," said Chris Jones, Co-Founder of Markacy.

This is 24 Seven's 12th acquisition overall and the fourth in 2025, highlighting the firm's rapid and sustained expansion.

"The addition of Markacy strengthens our ability to deliver standout end-to-end marketing solutions," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "They've built an incredible reputation helping brands and investors drive profitable growth through their finance-first approach. Their expertise in AI consulting, spanning advanced analytics and automation to next-generation search, further positions us to meet surging client demand for AI-driven solutions that enable smarter, faster scaling."

The acquisition advances 24 Seven's continued momentum during a year of many notable accolades, including placement on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and designation as one of Forbes 2025 America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms. 24 Seven was also recognized as a Fortune Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row.

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping clients navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, McKinley Marketing Partners, Filter Digital, CORE Resources, MTP, and Futureman, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

