24 Seven Report Reveals AI Talent Shortage as Companies Race to Boost Capabilities

Research Shows 86% of Organizations Plan to Hire for New AI-Focused Roles in Next 12 Months

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, today released its AI Impact Report: How Marketing, Creative & Tech Teams are Transforming. The 2025 report, which builds on insights from the company's 2023 AI research, reveals a fundamental transformation in how organizations access and develop AI talent. The study is based on responses from nearly 1,000 professionals across multiple industries, and it points to unprecedented AI adoption rates and a dramatic shift toward more flexible talent models.

The report reveals that 91% of organizations now use AI in their day-to-day operations, while 86% plan to hire for new AI-focused roles in the next 12 months. Notably, 75% of survey respondents report that their organizations' budget for AI talent increased from the previous year. However, the research also uncovers a critical capability gap: while AI adoption is widespread, 32% describe their workforce's AI fluency as basic or very limited, highlighting the urgent need for upskilling and strategic talent partnerships.

"We're witnessing a seismic shift in how organizations approach AI talent," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "The traditional model of building capabilities exclusively through full-time hires has given way to more agile, blended approaches. This research confirms what we're seeing in the market: organizations need partners who can provide not just AI-savvy talent, but big-picture guidance on AI implementation and workforce development."

The survey spans multiple sectors with respondents ranging from C-suite executives to independent contributors. Additional key findings include that 81% of respondents say contractors and consultants help organizations bridge AI skills gaps, and 61% of organizations currently partner with staffing firms to source skilled AI talent.

The full report includes detailed analysis of AI adoption rates, talent acquisition challenges, flexible engagement models, governance concerns, and recommendations for effective AI workforce planning. The report is available for download at www.24seventalent.com.

