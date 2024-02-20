24/7 Software Expands European Presence and Welcomes Senior Director Rebekah Murphy

News provided by

24/7 Software

20 Feb, 2024, 08:02 ET

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Software, a global leader in venue management solutions, announces a significant expansion into the European market, welcoming Rebekah Murphy as Senior Director EMEA. Her appointment comes during rapid customer growth in EMEA, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering the most innovative platform for the venue operations industry globally.

Rebekah Murphy to Drive European Operations

Continue Reading

With an impressive track record in software across sales, marketing, and customer success, Mrs. Murphy brings a wealth of expertise to the company, leading the charge in building localized resources and assembling a dynamic team dedicated to serving 24/7 Software's markets in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East.

Justin King, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, comments: "Our expansion into the European market, led by Rebekah Murphy, reflects our commitment to providing market-leading technology to the venue operations industry. We are dedicated to localizing our offering and technical support to our customers in this pivotal market for our company. We are thrilled to welcome Rebekah Murphy to the team, and this is a significant step forward for our customers across the U.K. and Europe."

Expanding Our Global Customer Community: 24/7 Software Welcomes New Members

24/7 Software proudly welcomes esteemed European venues to its global customer community. This community is now represented by some of the greatest venues across Europe, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, and Chester Racecourse. These additions strengthen the company's presence in the European market and affirm its commitment to delivering top-tier software solutions to industry leaders in sports and entertainment. 24/7 Software's global customer community boasts hundreds of the world's greatest venues, further emphasizing its industry leadership and dedication to excellence.

About 24/7 Software: Revolutionizing Venue Operations Globally

24/7 Software is a global market leader in venue operations technology, dedicated to empowering world-class operations and delivering exceptional experiences. Our comprehensive suite of software solutions includes incident management, live incident mapping, real-time communications, guard patrols, facilities management operations for work orders, preventative maintenance, asset tracking, inspections, lost and found, reporting, unified dashboard integrations, and advanced analytics for safety, risk management, and sustainability. Trusted by hundreds of the world's greatest venues, including stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performing arts theaters, amusement parks, and large districts, 24/7 Software consistently delivers exceptional results. Discover how 24/7 Software can revolutionize your venue operations by visiting www.247software.com.

SOURCE 24/7 Software

Also from this source

Révolutionner la gestion des sites : 24/7 Software dévoile EliteOps, la solution d'entreprise par excellence

Révolutionner la gestion des sites : 24/7 Software dévoile EliteOps, la solution d'entreprise par excellence

24/7 Software, le leader de l'industrie des technologies d'exploitation de sites, a le plaisir d'annoncer le lancement d'EliteOps by 24/7 Software....
Revolucionando la gestión de espacios: 24/7 Software presenta EliteOps, la solución empresarial definitiva

Revolucionando la gestión de espacios: 24/7 Software presenta EliteOps, la solución empresarial definitiva

24/7 Software, líder de la industria en tecnología de operaciones de espacios, se enorgullece de anunciar el lanzamiento de EliteOps by 24/7 Software....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.