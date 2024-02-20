24/7 Software Expands European Presence and Welcomes Senior Director Rebekah Murphy

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Software, a global leader in venue management solutions, announces a significant expansion into the European market, welcoming Rebekah Murphy as Senior Director EMEA. Her appointment comes during rapid customer growth in EMEA, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering the most innovative platform for the venue operations industry globally.

Rebekah Murphy to Drive European Operations

With an impressive track record in software across sales, marketing, and customer success, Mrs. Murphy brings a wealth of expertise to the company, leading the charge in building localized resources and assembling a dynamic team dedicated to serving 24/7 Software's markets in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East.

Justin King, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, comments: "Our expansion into the European market, led by Rebekah Murphy, reflects our commitment to providing market-leading technology to the venue operations industry. We are dedicated to localizing our offering and technical support to our customers in this pivotal market for our company. We are thrilled to welcome Rebekah Murphy to the team, and this is a significant step forward for our customers across the U.K. and Europe."

Expanding Our Global Customer Community: 24/7 Software Welcomes New Members

24/7 Software proudly welcomes esteemed European venues to its global customer community. This community is now represented by some of the greatest venues across Europe, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, and Chester Racecourse. These additions strengthen the company's presence in the European market and affirm its commitment to delivering top-tier software solutions to industry leaders in sports and entertainment. 24/7 Software's global customer community boasts hundreds of the world's greatest venues, further emphasizing its industry leadership and dedication to excellence.

About 24/7 Software: Revolutionizing Venue Operations Globally

24/7 Software is a global market leader in venue operations technology, dedicated to empowering world-class operations and delivering exceptional experiences. Our comprehensive suite of software solutions includes incident management, live incident mapping, real-time communications, guard patrols, facilities management operations for work orders, preventative maintenance, asset tracking, inspections, lost and found, reporting, unified dashboard integrations, and advanced analytics for safety, risk management, and sustainability. Trusted by hundreds of the world's greatest venues, including stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performing arts theaters, amusement parks, and large districts, 24/7 Software consistently delivers exceptional results. Discover how 24/7 Software can revolutionize your venue operations by visiting www.247software.com .

