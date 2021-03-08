[24]7.ai Demonstrates Significant Economic Impact of Customer Engagement Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 8, 2021 — [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, today announced that the [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, delivers significant positive economic impacts for global companies. The Forrester Total Economic ImpactTM study demonstrates significant cost savings for companies deploying the Engagement Cloud, as the result of ability to rapidly diagnose customer intents, build, automate, monitor and optimize customer service and sales journeys, all through intuitive, self-serve interfaces and tools.

To understand how analysts measure the ROI of AI in Customer Service Automation, [24]7.ai commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study on the expected return on investment for enterprises using our customer experience (CX) platform to leverage digital and voice automation—optimized with AI. The study makes a clear business case for investment in customer experience technology, showing that companies that have adopted AI and automation deliver as much as a 200 percent return on investment over three years, and in some cases more.

Highlights of the analysis include:

Large enterprises expect payback in as few as six months;

Agents advised by AI significantly speed up quality resolutions, which leads to higher customer satisfaction; and

AI-enhanced automation can save enterprises millions of dollars a year.

"We believe the TEI study demonstrates that Engagement Cloud is a game changing platform that delivers significant financial results," said Lisa Matherly, vice president of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "We not only provide a solution for businesses to rapidly roll out service and sales automation and processes, but also a platform for system integrators to build CX practices that deliver value to multiple clients."

[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud Key Benefits:

Separate from the TEI study, [24]7.ai sees the following as key benefits of the [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud:

Integrated Architecture – Allows AI solutions to be built once and deployed across all channels, including search, web, messaging, and voice, removing effort and increasing deployment speed. Self-service tools enable users to configure agents, add channels, and build simple FAQs and complex transactional sales and service journeys, all through a single intuitive interface.

– Allows AI solutions to be built once and deployed across all channels, including search, web, messaging, and voice, removing effort and increasing deployment speed. Self-service tools enable users to configure agents, add channels, and build simple FAQs and complex transactional sales and service journeys, all through a single intuitive interface. Differentiated Messaging Experience – Engagement Cloud supports both synchronous and asynchronous messaging and integrates with all leading messaging applications, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, and WhatsApp. A customer may start an interaction with either a bot or a human, step away from that conversation, and return to it at a later time or continue the conversation in a different channel, without losing context and history.

– Engagement Cloud supports both synchronous and asynchronous messaging and integrates with all leading messaging applications, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, and WhatsApp. A customer may start an interaction with either a bot or a human, step away from that conversation, and return to it at a later time or continue the conversation in a different channel, without losing context and history. AI Assisting Agents – The Agent Assist AI feature provides real-time, contextual and brand curated support to agents responding to customers to improve experience and reduce handling time.

– The Agent Assist AI feature provides real-time, contextual and brand curated support to agents responding to customers to improve experience and reduce handling time. Market-Leading Conversational AI – [24]7 AIVA (conversational AI engine) uses the industry's most advanced and proven techniques to uniquely understand intent and learn from every interaction. Using natural language processing, [24]7 AIVA suggests responses to human agents based on consumer intent, and creates feedback loops for humans to train the AI.

– [24]7 AIVA (conversational AI engine) uses the industry's most advanced and proven techniques to uniquely understand intent and learn from every interaction. Using natural language processing, [24]7 AIVA suggests responses to human agents based on consumer intent, and creates feedback loops for humans to train the AI. Deep Insights – A completely intuitive environment provides insights into the performance of the solution and features industry-specific out-of-the-box dashboards, streaming analytics, and multiple ways for business leaders to customize reports using their own parameters.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

