[24]7.ai Earns Top Score in Opus Research's Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants Report 2021 Edition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in using conversational AI to transform customer experience, today announced that its flagship product [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud was awarded a top rating in the Intelligent Assistant sector report from Opus Research. The 2021 edition of Opus Research's Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report determined [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud to be a top solution for enterprises, providing a single point of control for creating and managing human and bot interactions across digital and voice channels.

The Opus report presents a comprehensive assessment of 13 enterprise-grade Intelligent Assistant solution providers, with a focus on natural language processing, machine learning, AI, analytics and customer management integration to power digital self-service solutions. The report highlights [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud's unique blend of AI and human insights, a consistent experience across any channel, and market leading conversational AI.

"The solution providers recognized as leaders in this report take a holistic approach to creation and management of Intelligent Assistants, and deliver tangible differences in high-value use cases, across multiple channels," said Dan Miller, lead analyst, Opus Research. "[24]7.ai scored highly because its integrated suite of conversational AI services powers both voice and digital interactions and provides orchestration and management tools that enable human agents and AI-powered virtual agents to work together and reduce average handle time, boost efficiency and measurably improve customer experience."

[24]7.ai supports both its own live agents, as well as client-side agents. An agent can take over a bot conversation at any time, and hand the conversation back to the bot to complete the interactions. [24]7 AIVA conversational AI technology works across all channels including Web-based, mobile/smartphone, phone/IVR, chat and messaging apps like Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, and WhatsApp. Other ecosystem integrations enabled through open APIs include virtual assistants, and enterprise applications including CRM and ERP.

"Achieving this strong ranking in Opus' report signifies our success in delivering an integrated suite of conversational AI services," said Lisa Matherly, VP of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "With the significant increase in consumer expectations for digital commerce, and brands needing to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud is designed to empower CX leaders and their teams. Now, they can rapidly identify customer intents to build, automate, monitor and optimize customer service and sales journeys through intuitive self-serve tools, built on our 20 years of contact centers expertise.

To read Opus' in-depth analysis of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, and how it performs in several critical areas—including enablement of platforms and technologies, enterprise Intelligent Assistant maturity, track record, and future plans and company vision—you can download the report here.

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep industry expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

