[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud Extends Omnichannel CX Leadership with Expanded AI Capabilities and Healthcare focus

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced several major enhancements to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, the industry's first integrated suite of conversational AI services designed to power both voice and digital interactions. With the April 2021 release, [24]7.ai has extending its leadership in Omnichannel customer experience solutions with powerful new applications, features, tools, and integrations designed to make it even easier to build and deploy world-class customer experience solutions.

New Features and Benefits of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud

With [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, both experts and non-technical users can rapidly diagnose customer intents to build, automate, monitor, and optimize customer service and sales journeys through intuitive, self-serve interfaces. These are some of the key features and benefits that have been added to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud since the previous release:

Three new apps added – [24]7 Active Share, [24]7 Voices, and [24]7 Journey Analytics are now accessible through [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud. These tools all now share the familiar navigation and power.

– [24]7 Active Share, [24]7 Voices, and [24]7 Journey Analytics are now accessible through [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud. These tools all now share the familiar navigation and power. Neural Text to Speech and Speaker Verification – Companies can now integrate a chatbot into their IVR systems, change IVR prompts on the fly, and increase their customers' security by enabling authentication using voice biometrics.

– Companies can now integrate a chatbot into their IVR systems, change IVR prompts on the fly, and increase their customers' security by enabling authentication using voice biometrics. [24]7 Assist for Salesforce – Now available in the Salesforce App Exchange, [24]7 Assist can interact with customers and update Salesforce CRM records from a single user interface.

– Now available in the Salesforce App Exchange, [24]7 Assist can interact with customers and update Salesforce CRM records from a single user interface. Agent Assist AI – [24]7 Assist includes three options: [24]7 Digital Assist, [24]7 Assist Widget for CRM and [24]7 Active Share. A feature of [24]7 Digital Assist, Agent Assist, provides ready-to-use automated smart responses and natural language-based responses right at the agent's fingertips. This groundbreaking technology assists customer service agents, enabling them to drive more productive, context-aware, and personalized conversations than ever before.

– [24]7 Assist includes three options: [24]7 Digital Assist, [24]7 Assist Widget for CRM and [24]7 Active Share. A feature of [24]7 Digital Assist, Agent Assist, provides ready-to-use automated smart responses and natural language-based responses right at the agent's fingertips. This groundbreaking technology assists customer service agents, enabling them to drive more productive, context-aware, and personalized conversations than ever before. Google CCAI Integration – The Agent Assist feature of [24]7 Assist now integrates with Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) Agent Assist to enable CX agents to surface relevant documents, analyze archived data to diagnose customer concerns, serve up "next-best response" recommendations and more—all in real time. Integrating the world's leading platforms for conversational AI and the enterprise cloud empowers CX agents to create better customer experiences.

– The Agent Assist feature of [24]7 Assist now integrates with Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) Agent Assist to enable CX agents to surface relevant documents, analyze archived data to diagnose customer concerns, serve up "next-best response" recommendations and more—all in real time. Integrating the world's leading platforms for conversational AI and the enterprise cloud empowers CX agents to create better customer experiences. Increased Scalability – [24]7.ai has increased the scalability of its [24]7 Digital Assist agent console to handle an even larger number of concurrent agents.

– [24]7.ai has increased the scalability of its [24]7 Digital Assist agent console to handle an even larger number of concurrent agents. HIPAA compliance – We're excited to announce that our products and services are HIPAA-compliant for our healthcare clients. This gives healthcare providers a simple way to dramatically improve both automated and agent-assisted interactions with patients while maintaining privacy at all times.

"Since the initial release of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, companies have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives," said Lisa Matherly, Vice President of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "We've added even more capabilities and enhanced performance, empowering companies to offer the best possible experiences for both their customers and their agents."

For the complete list of features, benefits, and updates in our latest release, visit the April 2021 release page. https://www.247.ai/products/product-releases/april-release-2021

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

