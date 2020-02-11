[24]7.ai Named a Leader in Ovum Decision Matrix for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced that analyst firm Ovum has recognized the company as a leader in the report "Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting an Intelligent Virtual Assistant Solution, 2020–21." Ovum evaluated the [24]7 AIVA conversational AI platform against solutions from 10 other providers, and determined that [24]7.ai had one of the leading solutions in the industry. The firm specifically called out [24]7.ai for leadership in unified voice and digital solutions, bot-agent collaboration, deep intent prediction, and expertise in vertical industry solutions.

Enterprises have experimented with automation as a way to improve customer experiences and achieve cost savings, however, many companies have experienced the serious limitations of many first-generation virtual assistants. Those legacy virtual assistants were not intelligent, only have single intents, and cannot conduct a natural conversation with context and understanding of consumer intent.

Ovum sees poor customer service, and the losses business suffer as a result, as key drivers for the adoption of a new generation of technology.

[24]7 AIVA enables end users to interact in a natural way, and uses artificial intelligence to interact with consumers in the same way as a company's best human agents. An agent can take over a bot conversation at any time, and hand the conversation back to the bot to complete the interactions. [24]7 AIVA works across all channels including Web, mobile/smartphone, phone/IVR, chat and messaging. Other integrations enabled through open APIs include voice assistants, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google RCS, WhatsApp and enterprise applications including CRM and ERP.

"[24]7.ai provides the technology and know-how to run agent operations for synchronous and asynchronous digital channels, from agent recruiting to development to performance management," the report stated. "The company has been running since 2000 and has developed expertise in virtual assistants by building AI models trained on large datasets of human agent conversations. It has an understanding of communications between consumers and businesses, and its customer journey analytics provides insights into intents and journeys."

"Ovum is a highly respected firm that recognizes the importance a single platform for connecting voice and digital channels, with a blending of AI and human insights to deliver a superior customer experience," said Lisa Matherly, vice president of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "With the accelerated adoption of messaging conversations are taking place in text as well as over the phone, so it is essential to provide natural, human-like conversational abilities no matter how a consumer chooses to engage with a brand. When conversational AI technology can track conversational flow, detect multiple intents and share context across channels, companies achieve customer satisfaction scores on par with their best human agents."

The leadership ranking in the Ovum builds on the recognition by other analyst firms. In 2019, Opus gave [24]7.ai a top score in its Decision Maker's Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report, while Forrester named [24]7.ai a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019. To read Ovum's in-depth analysis, you can download the report here.

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth.

