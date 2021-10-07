[24]7.ai Positioned as Leader in SPARK Matrix: Virtual Customer Assistants (VCA), 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced today that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named [24]7.ai as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Global Virtual Customer Assistants market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a Virtual Customer Assistant (VCA) as a computer programming application that replicates human-like conversations to deliver information to customers in a text or audio-based format. VCA is capable of being interactive, and if required, it can also undertake transactional activities.

To be selected as a leader in this specialized field, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis of major virtual customer assistants' vendors by evaluating the following:

Product Portfolio

Market Presence

Customer Value Proposition

"Achieving this strong ranking in the SPARK Matrix analysis shows AIVA's success in delivering conversational AI through [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud," said Lisa Matherly, SVP of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "AIVA can predict intent to create exceptional customer experiences that enable service automation, drive sales and revenue growth, and improve agent productivity, thereby strengthening relationships and increasing brand loyalty."

"[24]7.ai, with its comprehensive technology for creating frictionless interactions through the combination of deep learning or machine learning, [utilizes] the company's in-house technology – 'AIVA'," said Pranjal Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "It has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Virtual Customer Assistants market."

To read SPARK Matrix's in-depth analysis of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud and how it performs in several critical areas—including capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position —you can download the report here.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

