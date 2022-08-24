24th Annual Hog Farmer Celebration Airs Free Educational Summit Livestream Featuring 24+ Family Farmers and Food System Leaders

Family farmers from across the U.S. including Niman Ranch founding hog farmer Paul Willis join food systems leaders like National Young Farmers Coalition Organizing and Advocacy Director Katherine Un, Native American Natural Foods CEO Dawn Sherman, 40 Acres Project Founder Adrian Lipscombe, and more to celebrate and support independent family farmers.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Annual Niman Ranch Pork Company Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration, in partnership with Food Tank, will stream its free, educational summit on Saturday, September 10, 2022, starting at 8:30AM CT (9:30AM ET).

For the past 24 years, Niman Ranch has hosted a Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration to give its community the opportunity to connect and celebrate family farmers.

Niman Ranch Logo

This year's first-ever livestream event will include a fireside chat with June Jo Lee of Google's Global Food Program and sessions like Small Farms / Big Impact, Young Farmers and the Farm Bill, Levers for Change in Humane Animal Care, Family Recipes from Farm to Fork, and a Conversation with Young Farmers.

Register to attend via livestream HERE.

Full event details:

WHO: (in alphabetical order) Melissa Beermann, Iowa State University; Celize Christy, HEAL Food Alliance; Evadne Cokeh, ButcherBox; Elle Gadient, Farmer; Joel Gindo, Farmer; Neil Hamilton, Drake University Law School; Julia Johnson, Compassion in World Farming; Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta; June Jo Lee, Google's Global Food Program; Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres Project; Ron Mardesen, Niman Ranch farmer, mentor, and spokesperson; Katherine McCarter, Chipotle; Katherine Miller, Table 81; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch; Anne-Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics LLC; Laura Rogers, George Washington School of Public Health; Ty Rushing, Iowa Starting Line/Courier Newsroom; Michelle Sanchez, Niman Ranch; Kim Severson, The New York Times; Dawn Sherman, Native American Natural Foods; Chloe Sorvino, Forbes; Katherine Un, National Young Farmers Coalition; and Paul Willis, Niman Ranch founding hog farmer.

WHAT: 24th Annual Niman Ranch Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration

WHERE: Des Moines, Iowa & airing via livestream HERE

WHEN: September 10, 2022, starting at 8:30AM CT (9:30AM ET)

RSVP: Click HERE to register or contact Bernard Pollack ([email protected])

About Food Tank

Food Tank is a global community for safe, healthy, nourished eaters. We aim to educate, inspire, advocate, and create change. We spotlight and support environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity, and poverty and create networks of people and organizations to push for food system change.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 750 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef, and lamb traditionally, humanely, and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America's most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever.

Media Contact

Bernard Pollack

312-843-8612

[email protected]

SOURCE Food Tank