"Empowering Eaters" on August 2nd -- 40+ Speakers, Delicious Food, Panel Discussions, Breakout Sessions, and Much More

News provided by

Food Tank

01 Aug, 2023, 08:05 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2nd, join Food Tank, Farmer's Fridge, and the UNGC Local Network Initiative on Sustainable Food and Agriculture Systems for "Empowering Eaters: Access, Affordability, and Healthy Choices" in support of the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

Continue Reading
Empowering Eaters: Access, Affordability, and Healthy Choices
Empowering Eaters: Access, Affordability, and Healthy Choices

Taking place at Farmer's Fridge Headquarters (2000 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612), the day features 40+ speakers, fireside chats, interactive breakout sessions, and more as we discuss opportunities to expand access to healthy, affordable, culturally relevant, and delicious food and what it will take to create healthier food environments. In person attendees will also enjoy a delicious lunch session and a complimentary networking reception with a curated menu where attendees can connect with one another, meet the day's speakers, and continue the conversation over food and drink. The program runs from 11:30AM - 7:30PM CT.

You will hear from following luminaries in person and by video: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin; Liz Abunaw, Owner and Operator, Forty Acres Fresh Market; Sam Acho, ESPN Sports Analyst, NFL Veteran, Author; Caitlin Arens, Pilot Light; Chef Rick Bayless, Frontera Restaurants and Recipes; Kelliann Blazek, The White House; Dondeena Bradley, Mars; Jaz Brisack, Starbucks Workers United; U.S. Congressperson Sean Casten (Recorded Remarks); Laura Carroll, U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Brett Chase, Chicago Sun-Times; Ariel Cheung, Chicago Tribune; Jahmal Cole, My Block My Hood My City; Rodger Cooley, Chicago Food Policy Action Council; Ertharin Cousin, Chicago Council on Global Affairs; Dion Dawson, Dion's Chicago Dream; Dayanny De La Cruz, Levy Restaurants; Monica Eng, Axios; Samia Hamdan, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Jon Greendeer, Ho-Chunk Nation; U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (Recorded Remarks); Michelle French, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company; U.S. Congressperson Chuy García (Recorded Remarks); Francesca Hong, WI State Representative 76th Assembly District; Mayor Cavalier Johnson, City of Milwaukee; Mark Kaplan, Envisible; U.S. Congressperson Robin Kelly (Recorded Remarks); Haven Leeming, Senior Program Officer, Builders Vision; Catherine Oakar, The White House; Claire Marcy, Healthy Schools Campaign; Megan Marshall, Edible Chicago; Will McIntee, The White House; Knut Moestue, UN Global Compact Norway; Natalie Moore, WBEZ-NPR; Jesse Newman, Wall Street Journal; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Luke Saunders, Farmer's Fridge; U.S. Congressperson Brad Schneider (Recorded Remarks); Liz Moran Stelk, Illinois Stewardship Alliance; Lisa Tallman, Community Food Navigator; Lynn Yu, The Kraft Heinz Company; and more!

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowering-eaters-access-affordability-and-healthy-choices-tickets-668859636177?aff=oddtdtcreator&lang=en-us&locale=en_US&status=30&view=listing
The event will also stream live at FoodTank.com.

Note: VIP press passes available by contacting Bernard Pollack at
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Danielle Nierenberg
718-536-8173
[email protected] 

SOURCE Food Tank

Also from this source

"All Things Food" at SXSW on March 12th - 50+ Speakers, Delicious Food, Film Viewings, and Much More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.