"Empowering Eaters" on August 2nd -- 40+ Speakers, Delicious Food, Panel Discussions, Breakout Sessions, and Much More

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2nd, join Food Tank, Farmer's Fridge, and the UNGC Local Network Initiative on Sustainable Food and Agriculture Systems for "Empowering Eaters: Access, Affordability, and Healthy Choices" in support of the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

Empowering Eaters: Access, Affordability, and Healthy Choices

Taking place at Farmer's Fridge Headquarters (2000 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612), the day features 40+ speakers, fireside chats, interactive breakout sessions, and more as we discuss opportunities to expand access to healthy, affordable, culturally relevant, and delicious food and what it will take to create healthier food environments. In person attendees will also enjoy a delicious lunch session and a complimentary networking reception with a curated menu where attendees can connect with one another, meet the day's speakers, and continue the conversation over food and drink. The program runs from 11:30AM - 7:30PM CT.

You will hear from following luminaries in person and by video: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin; Liz Abunaw, Owner and Operator, Forty Acres Fresh Market; Sam Acho, ESPN Sports Analyst, NFL Veteran, Author; Caitlin Arens, Pilot Light; Chef Rick Bayless, Frontera Restaurants and Recipes; Kelliann Blazek, The White House; Dondeena Bradley, Mars; Jaz Brisack, Starbucks Workers United; U.S. Congressperson Sean Casten (Recorded Remarks); Laura Carroll, U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Brett Chase, Chicago Sun-Times; Ariel Cheung, Chicago Tribune; Jahmal Cole, My Block My Hood My City; Rodger Cooley, Chicago Food Policy Action Council; Ertharin Cousin, Chicago Council on Global Affairs; Dion Dawson, Dion's Chicago Dream; Dayanny De La Cruz, Levy Restaurants; Monica Eng, Axios; Samia Hamdan, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Jon Greendeer, Ho-Chunk Nation; U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (Recorded Remarks); Michelle French, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company; U.S. Congressperson Chuy García (Recorded Remarks); Francesca Hong, WI State Representative 76th Assembly District; Mayor Cavalier Johnson, City of Milwaukee; Mark Kaplan, Envisible; U.S. Congressperson Robin Kelly (Recorded Remarks); Haven Leeming, Senior Program Officer, Builders Vision; Catherine Oakar, The White House; Claire Marcy, Healthy Schools Campaign; Megan Marshall, Edible Chicago; Will McIntee, The White House; Knut Moestue, UN Global Compact Norway; Natalie Moore, WBEZ-NPR; Jesse Newman, Wall Street Journal; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Luke Saunders, Farmer's Fridge; U.S. Congressperson Brad Schneider (Recorded Remarks); Liz Moran Stelk, Illinois Stewardship Alliance; Lisa Tallman, Community Food Navigator; Lynn Yu, The Kraft Heinz Company; and more!

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowering-eaters-access-affordability-and-healthy-choices-tickets-668859636177?aff=oddtdtcreator&lang=en-us&locale=en_US&status=30&view=listing

The event will also stream live at FoodTank.com.

Note: VIP press passes available by contacting Bernard Pollack at

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Danielle Nierenberg

718-536-8173

[email protected]

SOURCE Food Tank