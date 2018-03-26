24th annual St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza to serve up good food for a good cause on April 11

Since its inception in 1995, the event has raised more than $11 million for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Chicagoan Kathleen Brown will share her St. Jude journey as a featured speaker. Once a pediatric cancer patient herself, she has been in remission for more than two decades and now devotes her life to the hospital that saved her—and to the children and families who depend on St. Jude for care.

Chef Alain Roby of All Chocolate Kitchen in Geneva, Illinois, is this year's honorary speaker. "As a cancer survivor myself, I want people to understand there is a critical need to support families who depend on St. Jude to save their children's lives," he said. "It's rewarding to know this event supports the pioneering research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital because all kids deserve a chance to live long, healthy lives."

The evening program also includes live and silent auctions for items, such as suite access during a Chicago Blackhawks game, season lawn passes to the Ravinia Festival, restaurant gift cards and more. Thanks to generous donors at events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Classic Chicago restaurant favorites such as Greek Islands, RPM Steak and Mercadito are joined by newer additions to the city's bustling dining scene - Aloha Poke Company, True Foods Kitchen, and 312 Chicago. Other Chicago restaurants include India House, Cochon Volant, Texas de Brazil, Chicago Burger Kitchen, All Chocolate Kitchen, Atzimba Catering, Nespresso, Emilio's Sol y Vieve, Goya, Gus's Fried Chicken, Le Colonial, Mexique, Phoenicia, Sienna Tavern, Smoke Daddy, Tuco and Blondie, Garret Popcorn and Pork n Mindy's. The wide variety of cuisine is sure to offer something for everyone.

Individual tickets are $350. Tables of 10 and sponsorships are available. Call (773) 313-4300 or visit stjude.org/fourstarschicago. Direct other related questions to Maruta Capozzi at (312) 202-6543.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

