24th Edition of Alaska TourSaver Coupon Book Helps Travelers Save This Summer on Alaska Airfare and Top Attractions

ANCHORAGE, Ala., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers headed to Alaska this summer, take action now to save more on airfare, day cruises and adventures around the state. Summer will be here soon, so shore up a summertime savings plan for Alaska with the "Alaska TourSaver" travel coupon book.

Now in its 24th year, the Alaska TourSaver offers money-saving discounts up to 50 percent off on air, day-cruises, accommodations and adventures all around the state.

2023 Alaska TourSaver App and booklet. 2023 Alaska TourSaver App

Download the Alaska TourSaver smartphone app and pick the coupon bundle that covers a particular Alaska destination…or the whole state. With more than 90 offers around the state, travelers can save hundreds (or thousands!) using the money-saving 2-for-1 coupons and other money-saving offers.

The 2023 edition features new offers and extra savings on Alaska's top attractions, including:

Alaska Airlines: 25 percent off (up to four travelers) (https://toursaver.com/alaska-airlines-discount-coupon)

Alaska Railroad: 2-for-1 ( Anchorage )

) Major Marine Tours: $40 discount ( Seward )

discount ( ) Alaska SeaLife Center: 2-for-1 ( Seward )

) K2 Aviation in Talkeetna : $63 discount

: discount Kennicott Glacier Lodge: $100 discount (Wrangell-St. Elias Nat'l Park)

discount (Wrangell-St. Elias Nat'l Park) RW's fishing on the Kenai River: 2-for-1

Misty Fjords flightseeing in Ketchikan : $50 discount

: discount Exclusive bird and wildlife tour on St. Paul Island : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 LeConte Glacier jetboat excursion in Wrangell : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 Whale watching in Juneau : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 Riverboat Discovery in Fairbanks : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 Gold Dredge 8 in Fairbanks : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 Avis Rent-a-car in Anchorage / Fairbanks : one free day

…and many more

With the Alaska TourSaver smartphone app, travelers can purchase coupons for the whole state ($89.99)—or just for the area being visited (Inside Passage ($49.99), or Southcentral/Interior ($69.99).

To get instant savings using the Alaska TourSaver app, (https://toursaver.com/alaska-toursaver-app) download the free app from Apple's App Store or Google "Play". Then, purchase the bundle that works best.

Travelers also can tap in to all the offers with the "legacy" printed booklet for $99.95. There's just a limited number of printed books.

Make plans early, since summer will be here in a flash. With the Alaska TourSaver in hand, visitors can see more, do more, and spend less and keep some more of that famous Alaska gold in their pockets!

