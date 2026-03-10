24X Sets New Single Day FX NDF Trading Volume Record of Over $10 Billion

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X") announced today that it set a new daily record for FX NDF trading volume on Thursday, March 5th, processing more than $10.8 billion in FX NDF trades for its global institutional users. In addition, the average daily trading volume for the week ending March 6th reached a record $9.7 billion.

"These new records are a reflection of the 24X platform's ability to reliably handle large increases in FX message volumes and trading activity when our global institutional users need greater capacity," said 24X CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov. "We were very pleased to see how well the platform performed in meeting last week's significant influx of orders as users responded to the enhanced volatility across global markets. Ably meeting the growing and evolving needs of the world's largest financial institutions is exactly what we built the 24X platform to do."

24X also offers Deliverable Swaps, Non-Deliverable Swaps, and Spot trading to institutional customers in addition to NDFs. Since its launch in 2019, 24X's multi-asset offering through a single trading interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

