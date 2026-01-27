24X Sets Record Daily FX NDF Trade Volume of $9 Billion

New record daily trading volume reached on January 26

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X") announced today that it set a new daily record for FX NDF trading volume on January 26, processing $9 billion in FX NDF trades for its global institutional users.

"This new record is a demonstration of our continued momentum as our global institutional users increasingly turn to our robust platform for their FX trading activity," said 24X CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov. "Our strong growth in daily trading volume underscores the tangible value 24X delivers by giving clients deeper, more efficient liquidity around the clock. We expect trading activity on the global 24X platform to continue building as we roll out new products and enhancements throughout the year ahead."

24X also offers Deliverable Swaps, Non-Deliverable Swaps, and Spot trading to institutional customers in addition to NDFs. Since its launch in 2019, 24X's multi-asset offering through a single trading interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

