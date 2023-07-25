$25,000 Cash is Up for Grabs. EOSERA Calls for Applications for the Second-Annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition for Female-Led, Texas-Based Companies

EOSERA,® INC. is hosting the second-annual EmpowHERment pitch competition with partners Simmons Bank, Higginbotham, Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. With three finalists, the first-place prize is $15,000 sponsored by Simmons Bank, and the second-place prize is $10,000 sponsored by Higginbotham. Applications are open now and close September 18th. Apply and learn more at www.empowhermentpitch.com.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based success story EOSERA, INC. wants to pay it forward again by hosting the second-annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition with the help of partners Simmons Bank, Higginbotham, Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. CEO of EOSERA, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, got her start by winning a pitch competition, and now wants to give another smart, innovative, female-led, Texas-based company that same opportunity.

About the Competition

The EmpowHERment Pitch Competition is an annual competition held during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November. Applications will be received, screened, and evaluated with only three finalists selected to pitch to a live audience. An expert panel of qualified judges will pick two winners: one to take home the $15,000 prize sponsored by Simmons Bank, and one to take home the $10,000 prize sponsored by Higginbotham. The cash prizes increased significantly from last year's prizes of $12,500, doubling the cash offered at this year's competition. Applications are open now and close on September 18th, 2023, at 11:59 pm.

"With how successful last year's competition was, we worked with our partners at Simmons Bank and Higginbotham to up the ante. Now with a $15,000 grand prize sponsored by Simmons Bank, and a fabulous $10,000 prize sponsored by Higginbotham, there is double the money to compete for, hopefully attracting even more applicants," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson. "We want to see your application, so please apply!"

The competition will be held in Fort Worth on November 14th, 2023, during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

About the Application

EOSERA's EmpowHERment Pitch Competition application consists of perfunctory information about your business, 5 essay questions on a variety of topics relating to your business, and a 60-second video submission telling the judges what your business is, what makes your business special, and what inspired you to start your business.

Applications are now open at www.empowhermentpitch.com and close September 18th, 2023, at 11:59 pm. See website and application for rules, regulations, and frequently asked questions.

About EOSERA

Eosera, Inc. is a biotech company developing innovative products targeting under addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space. Co-founded and led by CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, Eosera offers a portfolio of ear care products to improve overall ear health. Eosera products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. The company's products are available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

