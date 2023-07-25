$25,000 Cash is Up for Grabs. EOSERA Calls for Applications for the Second-Annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition for Female-Led, Texas-Based Companies

News provided by

Eosera

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

EOSERA,® INC. is hosting the second-annual EmpowHERment pitch competition with partners Simmons Bank, Higginbotham, Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. With three finalists, the first-place prize is $15,000 sponsored by Simmons Bank, and the second-place prize is $10,000 sponsored by Higginbotham. Applications are open now and close September 18th. Apply and learn more at www.empowhermentpitch.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based success story EOSERA, INC. wants to pay it forward again by hosting the second-annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition with the help of partners Simmons Bank, Higginbotham, Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. CEO of EOSERA, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, got her start by winning a pitch competition, and now wants to give another smart, innovative, female-led, Texas-based company that same opportunity. 

About the Competition

The EmpowHERment Pitch Competition is an annual competition held during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November. Applications will be received, screened, and evaluated with only three finalists selected to pitch to a live audience. An expert panel of qualified judges will pick two winners: one to take home the $15,000 prize sponsored by Simmons Bank, and one to take home the $10,000 prize sponsored by Higginbotham. The cash prizes increased significantly from last year's prizes of $12,500, doubling the cash offered at this year's competition. Applications are open now and close on September 18th, 2023, at 11:59 pm.

"With how successful last year's competition was, we worked with our partners at Simmons Bank and Higginbotham to up the ante. Now with a $15,000 grand prize sponsored by Simmons Bank, and a fabulous $10,000 prize sponsored by Higginbotham, there is double the money to compete for, hopefully attracting even more applicants," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson. "We want to see your application, so please apply!"

The competition will be held in Fort Worth on November 14th, 2023, during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

About the Application

EOSERA's EmpowHERment Pitch Competition application consists of perfunctory information about your business, 5 essay questions on a variety of topics relating to your business, and a 60-second video submission telling the judges what your business is, what makes your business special, and what inspired you to start your business.

Applications are now open at www.empowhermentpitch.com and close September 18th, 2023, at 11:59 pm. See website and application for rules, regulations, and frequently asked questions.

About EOSERA

Eosera, Inc. is a biotech company developing innovative products targeting under addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space. Co-founded and led by CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, Eosera offers a portfolio of ear care products to improve overall ear health. Eosera products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. The company's products are available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

SOURCE Eosera

Also from this source

Seasonal Ear Essentials: Ear Care Leader EOSERA Launches New Product in Time for Summer

Ear Care Leader EOSERA Launches Strategy Reaching Healthcare Providers and Celebrates World Hearing Day

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.