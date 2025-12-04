eosera® Foundation awards $5,000 scholarship to Texas Christian University students

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The eosera® Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 scholarship to a group of Texas Christian University students for their participation in developing a creative marketing campaign for the company.

Dr. Jennifer D'Angelo, Assistant Professor of Marketing in the Texas Christian University Neeley School of Business, led the class throughout the semester as they completed market research and developed creative campaigns featuring eosera® EAR WAX MD®, ear wax dissolving drops. At the end of the semester, the students presented their campaign concepts to the ear care product company's CEO, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, and the eosera® marketing team.

Of the six teams, it was the final presentation by Nextgen Media which scored the highest marks.

"We loved how these students really put on their creative thinking caps and dove into a topic not many people think about — ear wax," said Stoltz Dickerson. "We loved seeing what they came up with, and it was really difficult picking our favorite. Such a talented group of students!"

NextGen Media was comprised of Audrey Edwards, Grace Gasvoda, Izzy Dimitroff, Kate Williams, and Kenia Zetino. Their campaign sought to normalize cleaning your ears, making earwax removal part of a self-care routine. It featured man-on-the-street style social media videos, a popular get-ready-with-me style TikTok, and ideas for a podcast and interactive blog.

"The students really appreciated the chance to work with a real brand to apply what they learned in the classroom," D'Angelo said. "They mentioned it's been fun working in a product domain many were unfamiliar with at the beginning of the semester. It's also been a great opportunity to get to pitch to eosera® and receive feedback from the brand's leadership."

Stoltz Dickerson said this is the inaugural year the eosera® Foundation Ryan Headlee Scholarship program, named for the CVS category manager who first noticed eosera® when the company pitched EAR WAX MD® to them in 2017.

"I'm grateful to have this opportunity to give back through the Foundation, and to give these students some real-world experience developing a campaign for an ear care company with products in more than 28,000 stores around the nation," Stoltz Dickerson said. "We loved what they came up with, and we're actually planning to implement some of their ideas in the coming months."

The eosera® Foundation seeks to empower students with scholarships and entrepreneurs with seed funding through the eosera® Foundation Pitch Competition. A portion of each eosera® sale supports this mission.

