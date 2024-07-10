$25,000 Donated to Best Friends Animal Society through Pet Supplies Plus's Annual Toy Sales Initiative

Pet Supplies Plus Continues Annual Partnership to Support Animal Welfare in the United States

LIVONIA, Mich., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, recently donated $25,000 to Best Friends Animal Society through the sales of toys from the 2023 summer and holiday seasons. As a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America's shelters by 2025, Best Friends Animal Society is committed to saving the lives of homeless pets and works collaboratively with a network of more than 4,700 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide.

Best Friends Animal Society presented with $25,000 check

For the fourth consecutive year, Pet Supplies Plus partnered with Best Friends to support their mission of making every shelter and community no-kill by 2025. The animal welfare organization received 10% of proceeds from the sale of ice cream plush toys sold during the 2023 summer months and giraffe, wolf and red panda plush toys sold during the 2023 holiday season at Pet Supplies Plus. With each purchase of these toys, neighbors were supporting the organization's mission, and as a result, $25,000 was donated to help animals across the nation.

"Each individual at our company, from the leadership team to every store team member, is dedicated to caring for and ensuring the well-being of all animals," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "We're honored to extend our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society for the fourth year in a row, united in our goal to bring comfort and support to sheltered animals across the country."

In addition to running life-saving programs in Los Angeles, Houston, New York City, Northwest Arkansas, and Salt Lake City, the organization operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, in Kanab, Utah. As a pioneer in the no-kill movement, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated two million to around 415,000.

"For the past four years, Pet Supplies Plus has raised funds for us through a fun and innovative campaign," said Candi Maciel, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Best Friends Animal Society. "The Charity Plush campaign has consistently engaged consumers and allowed Pet Supplies Plus to be involved in the critical lifesaving work we are doing to Save Them All. We look forward to what fun next year will bring!"

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 730 locations in 43 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,700 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

