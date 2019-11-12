$25 Billion Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market CM (ECG, ILR, Event Monitors, MCT), CRM (Defibrillator (ICD (CRT D), External Defibrillators (AED)), Pacemaker (CRT P, Dual Chamber Pacemaker)), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is Projected to Reach USD 25.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 20.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9%.



Increasing prevalence of CVD to drive the growth of this market

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases; technological advancements; increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on CM & CRM devices; and the growing preference for wearable cardiac devices. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and frequent product recalls are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years



ILRs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on type, the CM devices market is segmented into ECG devices, ILR, MCT, event monitors, COM devices, and smart ECG monitors. Of these, ILRs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages of ILRs are a higher rate of diagnosis of heart rhythm problems than external recorders, long-term monitoring of up to three years, large storage capacity, remote monitoring, and detection & reduction of recurrent syncopes. Owing to their benefits, the demand for these devices is expected to increase across the globe



The defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on type, the CRM devices market is segmented into defibrillators and pacemakers. The defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Technological advancements in defibrillators, rising prevalence of CVDs, and the growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators are some of the major factors expected to propel the growth of this market.



The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growing number of ASCs and physicians are realizing the benefits of performing cardiovascular procedures at ASCs, thus attributing to its high CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In the CM & CRM devices market, the APAC market, particularly in China, Japan, India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, is expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. This is due to the rising prevalence of CVDs in APAC countries, attributed to the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, increasing stress, and habitual smoking and drinking.

The CM & CRM devices market comprises major players such as Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holdings (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease

Technological Advancements

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants for Research on CM & CRM Devices

Growing Preference for Wearable Cardiac Devices

Restraints

Increasing Incidence of Cied Infections

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals With Expertise in Electrocardiography and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

Frequent Product Recalls

Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

ACS Diagnostics

Alivecor, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Biotelemetry

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

BPL Medical Technologies

BTL

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology

Medtronic, PLC

Microport Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Osypka AG

Schiller

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shree Pacetronix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mebng7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

