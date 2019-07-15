$25 Bn Male Toiletries Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Male Toiletries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global male toiletries market was worth US$ 25 Billion in 2018



Toiletries refer to consumer products which are primarily utilized for maintaining the overall hygiene of an individual. Earlier, most men used to follow a minimal grooming routine and were largely dependent on female toiletries. However, the male grooming patterns have changed over the past few years which has increased beauty and image consciousness among them. Owing to this, they are now willing to expend money on various toiletry products such as facial cleansers, exfoliators, anti-aging creams and sunscreens.



Global Male Toiletries Market Drivers:



The increasing number of metrosexual men, who spend a significant amount of time and money on their personal grooming, clothes and beauty treatments, in confluence with celebrity endorsement of male grooming products has strengthened the growth of the market.



In order to expand their consumer-base, some manufacturers are introducing a range of toiletries for men such as moisturizers, facewashes, anti-ageing creams and skin-lightening creams. Apart from this, a rise in the number of men's salon have also contributed to the demand for male toiletries.



Rising penetration of internet facilities along with the introduction of online shopping has been proactive in boosting the growth of the market. Online shopping offers a hassle-free experience to consumers due to advantages such as free-shipping method and easy return policies.



Growing popularity of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, has increased the societal pressure for looking well-groomed all the time which, in turn, is propelling the sales of male toiletries.



Breakup by Type:



On the basis of types, the global male toiletries market has been bifurcated into mass and premium products. At present, mass products are widely preferred across the globe as they are relatively cheaper than premium products.



Breakup by Product:



Based on products, the market has been segregated into deodorants, hair care products, skin care products and shower products. Amongst these, deodorants account for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant distribution channels as they provide convenience to the consumers by offering a wide variety of products from different brands. Other distribution channels include pharmacies, specialty stores and departmental stores.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market due to the rising metrosexual trend in the region. Other regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



The market is further projected to reach a value of around US$ 30 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global male toiletries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global male toiletries market?

Which are the different products in the global male toiletries market?

What are the popular types in the global male toiletries market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global male toiletries market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global male toiletries market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global male toiletries market?

What is the structure of the global male toiletries market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global male toiletries market?

How are male toiletries manufactured?

Companies Mentioned



Beiersdorf

L'Oreal

Protector & Gamble (P&G)

Shiseido

Unilever

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

COTY Inc.

Molton Brown

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z771y7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

