25 Year Payments Industry Veteran joins Fast-Growing Fintech Markaaz as Key Executive

Markaaz is building the definitive and trusted place for all businesses to connect, small and big, powered by its world's first pre-verified directory of over 100 million businesses. On the verge of growing by 200%, the directory will further enhance Markaaz's 'faster onboarding' service for enterprise partners to increase their acquisition rates, lower operational cost of onboarding and reduce attrition.

Enterprise partners will be able interact with their small business customers through the Markaaz dashboard, a two-sided interface, that on one side allows businesses to see all their insights and day-to-day operations in one single place, and on the other side, enterprise partners to conduct more accurate prospecting, faster onboarding, real-time and consent-based monitoring, and dynamic servicing - allowing for more meaningful relationships between small and big companies.

The pre-population of key business information is a logic that the team under Hany Fam's leadership, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Markaaz, had tested in 2018, when they built Mastercard Track. Today, businesses come 'claim their record' on Markaaz, saving all parties involved significant time and expense.

The seasoned Payments executive will drive business development, commercialization and strategic deals. Daniel will also assume responsibilities for all finance and accounting activities. With his experience at managing multi-billion-dollar corporate businesses, as well as start-up and scale-ups, alongside his entrepreneurial mindset and background in payments, he is uniquely placed to execute Markaaz's commercial growth plans.

"With Daniel, we have found a kindred spirit. His depth of experiences from running his own business, to scaling companies successfully make him a great partner," said Fam. "We're excited to be on this journey together."

Markaaz's unique approach to connecting small and big businesses is a true game changer. Soon any business, no matter their background or location, will be able to access all the resources they need through Markaaz.

"Many have pieces, but no one has one integrated, all-in-one environment that solves these fundamental challenges. We are creating significant value here, that will be around for many generations to come, and will fuel the backbone of the economy, that is why I am here." said Daniel O'Connell.

Prior to joining Markaaz, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Safrapay, a Payment startup company, and served as Chief Operating Officer for Ascentium Capital, a fintech lending company. Before that, Daniel was Senior Vice President at First Data/ Fiserv, where he was responsible for the partner channel with 1,000+ relationships generating over $1 billion in revenue annually, including managing relationships with JVs, major financial institutions and ISO / agent partners.

Markaaz has previously announced OpenLending-Founder Sandy Watkins as investor and board member, and its partnerships with Mastercard and Equifax.

