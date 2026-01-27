25 Years of Paws and Protection: Trupanion Reflects on a Quarter-Century of Protecting Our Furry Best Friends

From Canada to the U.S. and now Continental Europe, Trupanion has helped more than 3.8 million pet parents budget for the unexpected.

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of pet medical insurance in North America, is celebrating its 25th anniversary - a milestone that reflects a legacy of transforming how pet parents around the world approach care for their four-legged family members.

Over the past 25 years, Trupanion has evolved from a visionary startup into a global leader protecting more than one million pets today. As the only insurer in North America that pays veterinarians directly at the time of checkout—often in seconds—Trupanion fundamentally bridges the gap between cost and care, empowering pet parents to confidently say 'yes' to life-saving treatment without the barrier of upfront costs.

"At our core, we provide more than just a product; we provide a solution grounded in the philosophy that nothing should stand between a pet and their care," said Margi Tooth, President and CEO of Trupanion. "By paying practices directly and instantly, we remove the financial burden from the care process—liberating pet parents to choose the best treatment while empowering veterinary professionals to deliver it without delay. Here's to another 25 years of succeeding in our mission and setting the standard for what pet medical insurance should be: a seamless, life-saving partner for every pet, every vet, and every family we support."

Pairing the highest-quality pet insurance coverage with unrivaled 24/7/365 customer support, Trupanion has enabled more than $3.5 billion in veterinary care worldwide and leads the market with a 98%+ monthly retention rate—a powerful testament to the trust of its members and the indispensable support it offers families and veterinarians.

Here is a closer look at what twenty-five years of prioritizing pet health looks like in action:

25 Years by the Numbers (All-time Trupanion Claims Data)

A Legacy of Firsts

Trupanion's journey began with its first insured dog, Monty, and a vision to make high-quality pet care accessible and stress-free for all. That founding philosophy has led to the company reaching several industry-defining milestones:

Real-Time Payments: The first and only provider in North America with the patented technology (VetDirect Pay™) to pay the veterinarian directly at the time of checkout.

The first and only provider in North America with the patented technology (VetDirect Pay™) to pay the veterinarian directly at the time of checkout. Speedy Processing: With a demonstrated ability to pay its portion of the invoice in under 10 seconds , Trupanion touts both the fastest veterinary invoice processing time and the highest degree of veterinary invoice automation in North America.

With a demonstrated ability to pay its portion of the invoice in under , Trupanion touts both the fastest veterinary invoice processing time and the highest degree of veterinary invoice automation in North America. Unlimited Support: One of the first providers to offer unlimited payouts for the life of the pet, removing restrictive annual and lifetime caps entirely.

One of the first providers to offer unlimited payouts for the life of the pet, removing restrictive annual and lifetime caps entirely. The "Lifetime" Deductible: The first provider to introduce a deductible that covers a specific condition for life. Whether it's allergies or diabetes, Trupanion members pay the deductible once, and that condition is covered up to 90% for the rest of the pet's life.

The first provider to introduce a deductible that covers a specific condition for life. Whether it's allergies or diabetes, Trupanion members pay the deductible once, and that condition is covered up to 90% for the rest of the pet's life. Supporting the Veterinary Community: In 2015, Trupanion founded Veterinary Appreciation Day to recognize the tireless work of veterinary professionals worldwide.

In 2015, Trupanion founded Veterinary Appreciation Day to recognize the tireless work of veterinary professionals worldwide. Safeguarding Public Health: In partnership with the CDC and key industry leaders, Trupanion's Pet & Public Health Early Warning & Detection System leverages its patented Veterinary Portal technology across more than 10,000 hospitals to transform real-time pet health data into a proactive shield against emerging health threats, bridging critical gaps in public health surveillance.

"Trupanion's 25-year history is a timeline of industry-shifting progress," added Tooth. "From being one of the first providers to offer unlimited lifetime payouts to becoming the only provider capable of paying practices directly in seconds, we haven't just followed the industry—we've led it."

Backed by a team of over 1,000 employees—including staff veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and data scientists—Trupanion remains dedicated to providing a premier care experience for members and their pets, both today and for the next quarter-century.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

