252 From Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Named to Scotsman Top Originator List

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced that 252 of its originators were named to the prestigious Scotsman Guide Top Originator List for 2024.

215 Fairway originators were named in the Top Dollar Volume category, and 221 were included in the Top Units list -- Ryan Parker, Alex Rayner, and Austin Smith were the top three Fairway producers in both categories.

In the category for VA Loans Volume, Fairway's top producers were Tanja Allen, Shannon Alexander, and Laura Franks, and for USDA Loans Volume, Fairway's Santiago Lopez was ranked in the top-25.

In the list for top FHA Loan Volume, 59 Fairway originators were named with Alex Rayner, Ryan Parker, and Michael Church holding the top three Fairway spots.

"Fairway producers hold about 6.5% of the Top Originators slots in the Scotsman list," said Jon Tobias, President of Branch Production. "That is commendable, and it's a testament to the abilities of these originators to focus on the fundamentals in a tough market as well as the support, tools and resources they receive daily from their Fairway teammates."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

