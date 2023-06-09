25th Anniversary Year Kicks-off

News provided by

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

09 Jun, 2023, 08:33 ET

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Opening Ceremony was held and 5 Awards were announced

TOKYO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kengo Kora, Hiroshi Tamaki, Taishi Nakagawa, Mansai Nomura, Tao Tsuchiya, Yumi Adachi, Director Tetsuya Chihara, LiLiCo, & others attend the opening ceremony! 

The Opening Ceremony of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia & accredited by the Academy Awards, was held on June 6, 2023 (Tues) at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA.

Announced 5 awards U-25 Project Best Short Award "DOCOOK" Shibuya Diversity Award "Margot's Sister" J-WAVE SOUND OF CINEMA AWARD 　"WILD SUMMON" MILBON BEAUTY AWARD "LIVE TILL I DIE" Global Spotlight Award "TRAP by SEO IN GUK
SSFF & ASIA 2023Opening Ceremony Photo Session
SSFF & ASIA 2023Opening Ceremony Photo Session

About 200 films selected from over 5215 films, including 5196 films from 120 countries and regions around the world & special screenings, will be available online and at five venues in Tokyo. At the same time, we introduced various special projects and announced five awards: Shibuya Diversity Award, U-25 Project, MILBON BEAUTY AWARD, J-WAVE SOUND OF CINEMA Award, and the Global Spotlight Award.

For the 3rd Actors Short Film Project, which is produced by WOWOW, a broadcasting company, actors Kengo Kora, Hiroshi Tamaki, Taishi Nakagawa, Mansai Nomura appeared on stage along with actress Tao Tsuchiya who appeared online & talked about the challenges of directing for the 1st time.

In addition, director Tetsuya Chihara, along with Yumi Adachi and Kotona Minami of the cast appeared for the film "I SCREAM FEVER."

For the Global Spotlight Award, which concluded the opening ceremony, the short film "TRAP by SEO IN GUK" directed and starred by the popular Korean star Seo In Guk, considered one of the new Korean wave stars, said in a video message, "I stretched my imagination to play the main character who is trying to escape. There are a few action scenes in the second half, but I was able to shoot those difficult scenes so I'm very satisfied. I want many people to see my work through film festivals."

The Short Shorts Film Festival was inaugurated in 1999, and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the International Competition and the 20th anniversary of the Asia/Japan Competition.
*The archive of this ceremony is on YouTube （https://shortshorts.org/2023/en/opening-ceremony/)

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

