$26.2 Bn Electronic Design Automation Markets: CAE, Semiconductor IP, PCB & MCM - Global Forecast to 2028

06 Jun, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category (CAE, Semiconductor IP, PCB & MCM), Deployment Mode(On-premises, Cloud-based), End-Use Application, End User (Consumer Electronics Industry, Automotive, Healthcare), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic design automation market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8%
The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing trend of connected devices are creating a need for advanced electronic design automation tools that can enable the design and development of complex, connected products. In addition, miniaturization has become a key factor in many industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, and automotive electronics.
As products become smaller and more compact, there is a need for electronic design automation solutions that can enable the design of highly integrated, miniaturized components. These trends have resulted in an increasing demand for electronic design automation tools and solutions, leading to the growth of the EDA market.
IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The IC physical design and verification segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the EDA market due to the increasing complexity of chip designs and the need for enhanced verification and design optimization automation.
As the semiconductor industry advances, the size of chips is decreasing, while their complexity is increasing, which requires a more comprehensive design methodology. The segment's growth is driven by the need for efficient chip design and verification processes that maintain the highest accuracy without increasing runtime.
As a result, EDA companies are focusing on developing new solutions to address these challenges and provide better chip design and verification capabilities.
The microprocessors and microcontrollers segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Microprocessors and microcontrollers are having the largest market share in the EDA market because they are key components in a wide range of electronic devices, from consumer electronics to industrial equipment. They serve as the "brains" of these devices, controlling and executing the necessary functions.
With the increasing demand for smarter and more connected devices, the demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers is also increasing, driving the growth of this segment in the EDA market.
Additionally, the complexity and number of functions required in these devices are also increasing, which further fuels the demand for advanced microprocessors and microcontrollers and the need for sophisticated design and verification tools provided by the EDA market.
China to grow at the highest CAGR for the Asia Pacific electronic design automation market.
China is experiencing the highest growth rate in the EDA market due to several factors. Firstly, the country has a strong foothold in the semiconductor industry, with many local companies engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors.
Secondly, there has been a growing demand for electronic devices and connected technologies in China, resulting in an increased demand for EDA solutions. Additionally, the Chinese government has been investing heavily in the semiconductor industry and has been implementing policies and initiatives to support the growth of the industry.
Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Agnisys Inc.
- Aldec, Inc.
- Altair Engineering, Inc.
- Altium Limited
- Ansys, Inc.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Einfochips
- Electromagneticworks, Inc.
- Ensilica
- Eremex, Ltd.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- Labcenter Electronics
- Mirabilis Design Inc.
- Open-Silicon, Inc.
- Primarius Technologies
- Proteantecs
- Schindler & Schill GmbH
- Siemens
- Silvaco, Inc.
- Strategic Choices
- Synopsys, Inc.
- Ucamco
- Vennsa Technologies
- Westdev
- Zuken Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1. Recession
3.2. Without Recession
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. Supply Chain Analysis
5.4. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.5. Electronic Design Automation Ecosystem
5.6. Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.7. Case Study
5.8. Technology Analysis
5.8.1. Complementary Technologies
5.8.2. Adjacent Technologies
5.9. Average Selling Price for Electronic Design Automation
5.10. Trade Analysis
5.10.1. Import Scenario
5.10.2. Export Scenario
5.11. Patent Analysis
5.12. Tariffs and Regulations
5.12.1. Tariffs
5.12.2. Regulatory Compliance
5.12.2.1. Regulations
5.12.2.2. Standards
6 Electronic Design Automation, by Product Category
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Computer-Aided Engineering (Cae)
6.3. Ic Physical Design & Verification
6.4. Pcb & Mcm
6.5. Semiconductor Ip
6.6. Services
7 Electronic Design Automation, by Deployment Mode
7.1. Introduction
7.2. On-Premises
7.3. Cloud Based
8 Electronic Design Automation, by End Use Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Microprocessors & Controllers
8.3. Memory Management Unit
8.4. Others
9 Electronic Design Automation, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive Industry
9.3. Healthcare Industry
9.4. Aerospace & Defense Industry
9.5. Telecom and Data Centre Industry
9.6. Consumer Electronics Industry
9.7. Industrial Sector
9.8. Others
10 Electronic Design Automation, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. Impact of Recession
10.2.2. US
10.2.3. Canada
10.2.4. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Impact of Recession
10.3.2. Germany
10.3.3. UK
10.3.4. France
10.3.5. Rest of Europe
10.4. APAC
10.4.1. Impact of Recession
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. China
10.4.4. South Korea
10.4.5. India
10.4.6. Taiwan
10.4.7. Rest of APAC
10.5. Rest of the World
10.5.1. Impact of Recession
10.5.2. Middle East and Africa
10.5.3. South America
11 Electronic Design Automation, Competitive Landscape
11.1. Overview
11.2. Market Evaluation Framework
11.2.1. Product Portfolio
11.2.2. Regional Focus
11.2.3. Manufacturing Footprint
11.2.4. Organic/Inorganic Strategies
11.3. Market Share Analysis, 2020
11.4. 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis
11.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1. Star
11.5.2. Emerging Leader
11.5.3. Pervasive
11.5.4. Participant
11.6. Company Footprint
11.7. Competitive Situations and Trends
11.7.1. Product Launches
11.7.2. Deals
11.7.3. Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u9y5e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article