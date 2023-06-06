$26.2 Bn Electronic Design Automation Markets: CAE, Semiconductor IP, PCB & MCM - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category (CAE, Semiconductor IP, PCB & MCM), Deployment Mode(On-premises, Cloud-based), End-Use Application, End User (Consumer Electronics Industry, Automotive, Healthcare), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic design automation market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8%

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing trend of connected devices are creating a need for advanced electronic design automation tools that can enable the design and development of complex, connected products. In addition, miniaturization has become a key factor in many industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, and automotive electronics.

As products become smaller and more compact, there is a need for electronic design automation solutions that can enable the design of highly integrated, miniaturized components. These trends have resulted in an increasing demand for electronic design automation tools and solutions, leading to the growth of the EDA market.

IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The IC physical design and verification segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the EDA market due to the increasing complexity of chip designs and the need for enhanced verification and design optimization automation.

As the semiconductor industry advances, the size of chips is decreasing, while their complexity is increasing, which requires a more comprehensive design methodology. The segment's growth is driven by the need for efficient chip design and verification processes that maintain the highest accuracy without increasing runtime.

As a result, EDA companies are focusing on developing new solutions to address these challenges and provide better chip design and verification capabilities.

The microprocessors and microcontrollers segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Microprocessors and microcontrollers are having the largest market share in the EDA market because they are key components in a wide range of electronic devices, from consumer electronics to industrial equipment. They serve as the "brains" of these devices, controlling and executing the necessary functions.

With the increasing demand for smarter and more connected devices, the demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers is also increasing, driving the growth of this segment in the EDA market.

Additionally, the complexity and number of functions required in these devices are also increasing, which further fuels the demand for advanced microprocessors and microcontrollers and the need for sophisticated design and verification tools provided by the EDA market.

China to grow at the highest CAGR for the Asia Pacific electronic design automation market.

China is experiencing the highest growth rate in the EDA market due to several factors. Firstly, the country has a strong foothold in the semiconductor industry, with many local companies engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors.

Secondly, there has been a growing demand for electronic devices and connected technologies in China, resulting in an increased demand for EDA solutions. Additionally, the Chinese government has been investing heavily in the semiconductor industry and has been implementing policies and initiatives to support the growth of the industry.

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec, Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Altium Limited

Ansys, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Einfochips

Electromagneticworks, Inc.

Ensilica

Eremex, Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Labcenter Electronics

Mirabilis Design Inc.

Open-Silicon, Inc.

Primarius Technologies

Proteantecs

Schindler & Schill GmbH

Siemens

Silvaco, Inc.

Strategic Choices

Synopsys, Inc.

Ucamco

Vennsa Technologies

Westdev

Zuken Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1. Recession

3.2. Without Recession

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3. Supply Chain Analysis

5.4. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.5. Electronic Design Automation Ecosystem

5.6. Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.7. Case Study

5.8. Technology Analysis

5.8.1. Complementary Technologies

5.8.2. Adjacent Technologies

5.9. Average Selling Price for Electronic Design Automation

5.10. Trade Analysis

5.10.1. Import Scenario

5.10.2. Export Scenario

5.11. Patent Analysis

5.12. Tariffs and Regulations

5.12.1. Tariffs

5.12.2. Regulatory Compliance

5.12.2.1. Regulations

5.12.2.2. Standards

6 Electronic Design Automation, by Product Category

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Computer-Aided Engineering (Cae)

6.3. Ic Physical Design & Verification

6.4. Pcb & Mcm

6.5. Semiconductor Ip

6.6. Services

7 Electronic Design Automation, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Premises

7.3. Cloud Based

8 Electronic Design Automation, by End Use Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Microprocessors & Controllers

8.3. Memory Management Unit

8.4. Others

9 Electronic Design Automation, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive Industry

9.3. Healthcare Industry

9.4. Aerospace & Defense Industry

9.5. Telecom and Data Centre Industry

9.6. Consumer Electronics Industry

9.7. Industrial Sector

9.8. Others

10 Electronic Design Automation, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Impact of Recession

10.2.2. US

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.4. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Impact of Recession

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. UK

10.3.4. France

10.3.5. Rest of Europe

10.4. APAC

10.4.1. Impact of Recession

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. China

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Taiwan

10.4.7. Rest of APAC

10.5. Rest of the World

10.5.1. Impact of Recession

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa

10.5.3. South America

11 Electronic Design Automation, Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1. Product Portfolio

11.2.2. Regional Focus

11.2.3. Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4. Organic/Inorganic Strategies

11.3. Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.4. 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis

11.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1. Star

11.5.2. Emerging Leader

11.5.3. Pervasive

11.5.4. Participant

11.6. Company Footprint

11.7. Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1. Product Launches

11.7.2. Deals

11.7.3. Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u9y5e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets