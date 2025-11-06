$26 B Hybrid Mesh Firewall Platform and Microsegmentation Market by 2029, According to Dell'Oro Group

Zero-Trust Mandates and Cloud-managed Distributed Enforcement Driving Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a brand new Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Microsegmentation report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the combined Hybrid Mesh Firewall (HMFW) Platform and Microsegmentation markets are projected to exceed $26 B by 2029, representing a nearly 20 percent five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Enterprises are advancing zero-trust initiatives by extending least-privilege controls into workloads and trust zones, while adopting cloud-managed policy planes that unify enforcement across physical, virtual, and cloud deployments. This approach improves operational consistency and compliance visibility.

"As enterprises continue on their zero-trust journey, they need to enforce segmentation and threat detection across users and workloads, whether on-premises, remote, or in the cloud," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "HMFW Platform and Microsegmentation solutions are enabling distributed enforcement across hybrid environments, delivering unified visibility, faster policy execution, and the operational resilience that enterprises now demand," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the November 2025 Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Microsegmentation Advanced Research Report:

The HMFW Platform market unifies firewall policy definition, threat prevention, and log visibility across physical appliances, virtual instances, container modules, and firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) nodes, all orchestrated through a vendor-operated, cloud-delivered control plane.

The Microsegmentation market applies fine-grained, workload- and host-level security controls within and across networks, restricting lateral movement and serving as a core pillar of enterprise zero-trust architecture.

While the Physical Firewall Appliance market has essentially flatlined in 2025, HMFW-related revenue in the SD-WAN and SSE (security service edge) markets exceeded 40 percent and 50 percent, respectively, in 2Q 2025.

Palo Alto Networks was the number one HMFW Platform vendor by revenue in 2Q 2025.

Broadcom was the number one Microsegmentation vendor by revenue in 2Q 2025.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group's Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Microsegmentation Advanced Research Report provides a comprehensive industry overview of the HMFW Platform and Microsegmentation markets from 2020 onwards. The report includes the following quarterly data tables:

Manufacturers' HMFW Platform revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

Manufacturers' HMFW Platform units for physical/virtual Firewalls, and SD-WAN appliances.

HMFW Platform deployed revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

Overall (HMFW and non-HWFW) revenue for physical/virtual Firewalls, SD-WAN, and SSE-FWaaS (firewall-as-a-service).

Manufacturers' Microsegmentation revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

The report includes the following annual data tables:

HMFW Platform five-year revenue forecast by region.

HMFW Platform five-year worldwide unit forecast for Firewall and SD-WAN appliances.

Overall (HMFW and non-HMFW) revenue for physical/virtual Firewalls, SD-WAN, and SSE-FWaaS (firewall-as-a-service).

Microsegmentation revenue forecast by region.

