26+ More Reasons to Visit: Orlando Unveils Lineup of New Experiences for 2026

"Orlando's continuous growth is what sets us apart year after year, with new and diverse experiences across theme parks, dining, entertainment and shopping that cater to every kind of traveler," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "With the recent opening of the first entirely new theme park in 25 years, and a stellar lineup of openings for 2026, the destination has entered a new era of innovation, setting the stage for exciting experiences for years to come."

NEW AT THE THEME PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS

Walt Disney World Resort

At EPCOT , Frozen Ever After unveils updated audio-animatronics figures of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff in February. In summer, guests can take flight on a new immersive journey with Soarin' Across America in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

, unveils updated audio-animatronics figures of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff in February. In summer, guests can take flight on a new immersive journey with in celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Disney's Hollywood Studios will unveil " Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! " and " The Magic of Disney Animation" this summer. On May 22, a new mission will touch down in the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with an all-new adventure inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Later in the summer, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets will make its debut.

will unveil " " and " this summer. On May 22, a new mission will touch down in the at with an all-new adventure inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Later in the summer, will make its debut. The arrival of Bluey and Bingo invites guests of all ages to play, dance and enjoy meet-and-greets at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park .

and invites guests of all ages to play, dance and enjoy meet-and-greets at . At Magic Kingdom Park , Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will reopen in spring following enhancements.

, and will reopen in spring following enhancements. Level 99, a two-story venue featuring an interactive adult obstacle course with more than 50 physical and mental challenges, will debut at Disney Springs.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort will mark the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with special limited-time offerings throughout the year in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including Butterbeer Season (March 1 - May 31) featuring limited-edition treats and more.

will mark the 25th anniversary of the first film with special limited-time offerings throughout the year in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including (March 1 - May 31) featuring limited-edition treats and more. Visitors can continue to enjoy Universal Epic Universe, Orlando's newest theme park, featuring over 50 attractions across five immersive worlds.

SeaWorld Orlando

SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, a first-of-its-kind suspended family dark ride, will debut at SeaWorld Orlando.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Galacticoaster will blast off at LEGOLAND Florida on Feb. 27 with a customizable spacecraft and immersive cosmic scenes at the park's newest space-themed land.

BEYOND THE PARKS

EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

The United Football League introduced Orlando Storm , the city's newest professional sports team, playing its inaugural season at Inter&Co Stadium .

introduced , the city's newest professional sports team, playing its inaugural season at . Blue Man Group returns to Orlando on May 1 with a new home at ICON Park, featuring the show's signature mix of art, live music, comedy and audience participation.

returns to Orlando on May 1 with a new home at featuring the show's signature mix of art, live music, comedy and audience participation. Capone's Dinner & Show opened a new location at Dezerland Park Orlando , featuring a larger stage, expanded restaurant and updated storyline.

opened a new location at , featuring a larger stage, expanded restaurant and updated storyline. Orlando Ballet's new performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts' Steinmetz Hall include Carmen, Feb. 12-15; Balanchine, Godden, Gill, March 26-29; and The Great Gatsby, April 30 – May 3.

NEW AND REIMAGINED PLACES TO STAY

EVEN Hotel by IHG, a dual-branded EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites, will open a 288-room property near Universal Epic Universe and the Orange County Convention Center.

NEW DINING AND NIGHTLIFE EXPERIENCES

Cowboy Curry , a Japanese beef curry house by Sorekara chef William Shen, is now open at Mills Market .

, a Japanese beef curry house by Sorekara chef William Shen, is now open at . Harlow Grove Restaurant & Bar , a two-story restaurant lounge, opens in Winter Garden later this year.

, a two-story restaurant lounge, opens in Winter Garden later this year. The Reverie, an American brasserie by James Beard-recognized Chef Brandon McGlamery, opens in Winter Park's Hannibal Square later this year.

