26 of the World's Top Travel Influencers, plus actor Tom Skerritt, gather to capture "A Digital Day in the Life of Ireland"

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing like this has been attempted before, harnessing the power of the most influential influencers to document a single place during a single day, a multi-perspective, multi-media log for history.

Tourism Ireland and Steller.co, the world's largest travel storytelling platform, have enlisted the best travel influencers from around the world to tell a series of stories that unfold on this special spring Sunday in Ireland: A Digital Day in the Life of Ireland.

At 12:01 am April 28 2019, the Influencers will be dispatched to the hidden gems and iconic sites throughout the island of Ireland and tasked with creating dimensional stories of the great tourism assets with the Steller.co mobile app. The 24-hour deadline will be at 11:59 pm April 28. The stories created will be collated into a Collection on Ireland.com and Steller.co entitled "A Digital Day in the Life of Ireland," revealing what 24 hours on the famously green destination offers to travelers everywhere. And on Tuesday, May 14, the results will be revealed to the world.

"We recognize that travelers are increasingly using mobile devices and social media to consume inspirational travel content. We are an island of storytellers, so we are proud to share our heritage, our secret charms, and our incredible tourism stories with the world through the Steller.co mobile app. It is a great way to fill your heart with Ireland," says Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

"Over a billion people interact daily with stories across major social media platforms, but only Steller is dedicated to telling great travel stories," says Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller.co.

