2600Hz Announces Major Expansion of Device Compatibility in Advanced Provisioner

News provided by

2600hz, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 16:03 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions, is thrilled to announce the integration of several new devices from Vtech, Panasonic, and Avaya into its Advanced Provisioner application. These new devices will join the over two hundred previously integrated, broadening the already impressive range of devices supported by Advanced Provisioner.

2600Hz's Advanced Provisioner application has been a game-changer for system administrators, enabling them to remotely manage and provision devices with just a few clicks, regardless of their geographical location. The comprehensive management features enable administrators to handle firmware updates, configuration changes, and provisioning templates remotely, reducing the need for on-site support and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

"We are excited to announce the integration of new devices and hardware manufacturers into our Advanced Provisioner application," said Patrick Sullivan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 2600Hz. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering robust and versatile solutions to our customers. By continuously enhancing the compatibility of our provisioning application, we empower system administrators to effortlessly manage their devices remotely, ensuring smooth operations and optimal user experiences."

With the latest integration, the Advanced Provisioner application adds support for devices from leading hardware manufacturers, further broadening its compatibility and offering customers a comprehensive provisioning solution. This expansion covers a diverse range of devices, including IP phones, conference phones, gateways, and more, catering to the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

2600Hz remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer experiences. The integration of these new devices into the Advanced Provisioner application reflects the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of device compatibility and innovation in the unified communications industry.

For more information about 2600Hz's suite of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, please visit www.2600hz.com. For a complete list of devices supported by Advanced Provisioner, please visit the Supported Devices page.

About 2600Hz:
2600Hz's award-winning cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

2600Hz Contact:
Clint Mohs
Head of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE 2600hz, Inc.

