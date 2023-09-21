Renowned Data Analytics Expert Jeffrey Ma to Headline Kazoocon as Keynote Speaker

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoocon, 2600Hz's annual conference celebrating the Kazoo platform and all things cloud communications, is thrilled to announce that Jeffrey Ma will grace the stage as the featured keynote speaker at this year's conference. Jeffrey Ma, a trailblazing figure in the field of data analytics, is set to captivate attendees with his remarkable journey from the blackjack tables of Las Vegas to becoming a pioneering force in data-driven decision-making.

Jeffrey Ma's keynote address promises to be a highlight of Kazoocon, offering attendees unparalleled insights into the world of data analytics and the transformative power of data-driven strategies. As an industry luminary and acclaimed author, Ma's unique perspective will shed light on the intersection of data, innovation, and success.

"We are truly excited to have Jeff Ma as our keynote speaker at Kazoocon," said Clint Mohs, Head of Marketing at 2600Hz. "His story is an inspiring testament to the potential of data-driven decision-making, and we believe our attendees will benefit immensely from his wisdom and experiences."

Ma's journey began with the MIT Blackjack Team, where he and his colleagues used statistical analysis and predictive modeling to beat the odds in casinos. This experience became the basis for the best-selling book Bringing Down the House and the hit movie 21, both of which showcased Ma's extraordinary talent for harnessing data to gain a competitive edge.

In his keynote address at Kazoocon, Jeffrey Ma will share his insights into the lessons learned from his blackjack adventures and how these principles can be applied to various industries, including technology, finance, and healthcare. Attendees can expect to gain valuable takeaways on data-driven decision-making, risk assessment, and innovation.

Kazoocon will take place on October 23-25 at Palms in Las Vegas. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with industry peers.

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's award-winning cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, Kazoo offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

