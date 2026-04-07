27,000 Feet of Drilling, 47 Diamond Holes, and one of the Largest Uranium Deposits in America:

NUCL, NXE, CCJ, and UEC as Domestic Uranium Development Accelerates Amid $80 Billion Government Commitment and Record Demand

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Companies mentioned in this article: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC)

Key Takeaways:

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) announced a 27,000-foot drill program consisting of 47 diamond drill holes at the Aurora Uranium Project — the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States at 32.75 million pounds indicated and 4.98 million pounds inferred — designed to advance the project toward a Pre-Feasibility Study.[1]

The drill program, designed by BBA USA Inc. and SLR International Corporation, addresses data gaps across resource expansion, classification, metallurgy, rock mechanics, and hydrogeology — some of the building blocks required for a PFS. Drilling is scheduled to commence in early July 2026 using 2-3 rigs over 3-4 months.[1]

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) received final CNSC approval on March 5, 2026 for its Rook I project — a 30-million-pound-per-year deposit representing approximately 20% of current global uranium supply. Construction starts summer 2026.[2]

The U.S. Government committed $80 billion alongside Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) and Brookfield to accelerate Westinghouse nuclear reactor deployment, while Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) transitioned from developer to producer with ISR mine restarts and 12.1 million pounds of licensed annual capacity.[3][4]

RENO, Nev., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — The United States imports roughly 95% of the uranium it consumes.[5] It operates 93 nuclear reactors — the largest fleet on Earth — and cannot fuel a single one with domestically sourced material. Spot uranium is approaching $92 per pound.[6] Approximately 65 new reactors are under construction globally.[7] The U.S. Government just committed $80 billion to nuclear deployment through a strategic partnership with Cameco and Brookfield.[3] And the U.S. Geological Survey added uranium to its 2025 Critical Minerals List, formally classifying America's fuel dependency as a national security vulnerability.[8]

The companies that actually have uranium in American soil — at scale, with defined resources and development timelines — are the companies that could define whether the nuclear renaissance has a domestic fuel supply or remains dependent on other countries including Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. And one of them just announced the drill program that could move its flagship project from resource towards development stage.

Eagle Nuclear Launches 27,000-Foot Drill Program at Aurora

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) announced its intention to conduct a 27,000-foot drill program at the Aurora Uranium Project, consisting of 47 diamond drill holes designed to advance Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study. The program was designed following a comprehensive Gap Analysis by Eagle's resource consultants BBA USA Inc., with SLR International Corporation managing permitting.[1]

The drill program addresses five critical data categories simultaneously: resource expansion and definition; resource classification enhancement; advanced metallurgy and process flow-sheet design; rock mechanics and geotechnical analysis for pit engineering; and hydrogeological analysis. Every drill hole will be surveyed by gamma probe for detailed downhole radiometric logging in addition to chemical assays from drill core.[1]

"While each drill hole has been assigned a primary purpose, it has also been carefully crafted to concurrently fulfill additional secondary and tertiary goals, thereby limiting the size of the overall drill program without compromising on any of its objectives," said Vishal Gupta, Eagle's VP of Operations.[1]

Drilling is scheduled to commence in early July using 2-3 rigs over a 3-4 month period. Eagle has sufficient funds to complete the program and anticipates that the data generated will feed directly into the individual studies that collectively form the PFS.[1]

The Aurora project anchors Eagle's strategy to develop an integrated nuclear energy platform combining domestic uranium resources with exclusive Small Modular Reactor technology. In a sector where Uranium Energy Corp commands a multi-billion dollar market capitalization for uranium production alone, Eagle is building both sides of the nuclear value chain — the fuel and the means to deploy it.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on Eagle Nuclear at: USANewsGroup.com

In other industry developments:

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) — Final Federal Approval Clears Construction at Rook I

NexGen Energy received final federal approval from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on March 5, 2026, securing a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for its 100%-owned Rook I uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.[2] Rook I is designed to produce approximately 30 million pounds of uranium annually at an estimated cash cost of under $10 per pound — representing roughly 20% of current global uranium supply and more than 50% of western supply. NexGen made a Final Investment Decision and intends to start construction in summer 2026, with a four-year construction schedule. The company recently raised C$800 million to fund the build.[2] NexGen's market capitalization of approximately $7.3 billion reflects the premium the market assigns to permitted, construction-ready uranium deposits.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) — $80 Billion Government Partnership and All-Time Highs

Cameco entered a strategic partnership with the U.S. Government and Brookfield committing at least $80 billion to accelerate deployment of Westinghouse nuclear reactor technologies and rebuild domestic nuclear supply chains.[3] The announcement sent Cameco's stock to all-time highs, surging approximately 20% in a single session. Cameco is extending the life of its Cigar Lake mine to 2036 and ramping production at McArthur River/Key Lake toward its licensed annual capacity of 25 million pounds.[3] Analyst estimates project Cameco's fiscal 2026 earnings growth at 55%.[9] When the world's largest publicly traded uranium producer is scaling this aggressively with direct government backing, the demand signal for domestic uranium appears positive.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) — Developer-to-Producer Transition with 12.1M lb Capacity

Uranium Energy Corp. marked a turning point by transitioning from developer to active producer with the successful restart of the Christensen Ranch in-situ recovery mine in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.[4] The company acquired Rio Tinto's Sweetwater mill, expanding its licensed capacity to 12.1 million pounds annually — making it the largest U.S. uranium company by potential production.[4] UEC's market capitalization of approximately $6.3 billion reflects the premium investors assign to domestic uranium production capability in a market where the U.S. imports 95% of its fuel. Eagle's Aurora deposit — with 32.75 million pounds indicated and 4.98 million pounds inferred (SK1300 TRS) — represents a resource base that could position it alongside domestic producers if successfully developed.

The nuclear renaissance has a supply problem. The U.S. imports ~95% of its uranium. Spot prices are approaching $92 per pound. The government has committed $80 billion. NexGen just got final approval for a 30-million-pound-per-year mine. UEC is already producing. And Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) just launched a 27,000-foot drill program at the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in America — advancing Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study with BBA and SLR leading the technical work and permitting. Drill rigs are scheduled to start turning in July.

For more information on Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), visit USANewsGroup.com

Sources:

[1] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., Drill Program Announcement Press Release, April 1, 2026.

[2] NexGen Energy, CNSC Licence to Prepare Site and Construct Rook I, March 5, 2026.

[3] Cameco Corp., U.S. Government / Brookfield / Westinghouse Strategic Partnership Announcement.

[4] Uranium Energy Corp., Christensen Ranch Restart and Sweetwater Mill Acquisition Press Releases.

[5] U.S. Energy Information Administration, Uranium Marketing Annual Report.

[6] UxC, LLC / TradeTech, Uranium Spot Price Data, March 2026.

[7] World Nuclear Association, 'World Nuclear Power Reactors & Uranium Requirements,' March 2026.

[8] U.S. Geological Survey, 2025 Critical Minerals List.

[9] Zacks Investment Research, Cameco FY2026 Earnings Estimates.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/nucl-profile/

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