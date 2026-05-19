The Defense Industrial Base Is Ramping at a Generational Pace -- and a Florida Air-Launch Operator Just Built the Engineering Layer to Fit Into It

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

Record backlogs, raised guidance, Department of War strategic investments in propulsion capacity, multi-year framework agreements, and a $1 trillion-plus defense procurement environment are defining 2026. Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) just engaged Integrated Launch Solutions to add launch, range, licensing and mission integration depth to its STARLAUNCH pathway as the U.S. defense and commercial space markets converge into a single capacity-constrained opportunity.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary — Strip away the press cycle and the defining feature of the 2026 defense and space landscape is straightforward: the customer is no longer the constraint. The Pentagon has the funding, the program authority, and the political mandate. The senior primes have the order book. What the entire system now needs is delivery capacity — the production lines, the integration engineering, the range coordination, the licensing throughput, and the operational tempo required to convert backlog into hardware on the ramp.

That is the structural backdrop for the latest move from Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), the Cape Canaveral-based operator of the world's fastest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft. The Company announced it has engaged Integrated Launch Solutions, Inc. ("ILS") to provide engineering and technical integration support as Starfighters advances the STARLAUNCH pathway from design and analysis toward flight and launch services. [1]

ILS will serve as an extension of the Starfighters team, providing subject matter expertise across mission design, analysis, and simulation; systems engineering and technical integration; regulatory and safety compliance; and range integration. [1] The work is expected to support program planning, requirements definition, trajectory analysis, licensing strategy, range coordination and related integration activities. The ILS resource pool brings experience from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance, SpaceX and the U.S. Air Force, with prior work supporting the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and commercial customers.



For more information on Starfighters Space, read the entire USA News Group Report

"STARLAUNCH is a pathway, and the pathway depends on execution," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space, in the announcement. He framed the engagement as adding "process discipline and execution capacity required to expedite space launch development from concept through flight readiness." [1] The ILS work layers on top of the appointments earlier this month of Jose Arias as Vice President, Space Operations, and Catrina L. Medeiros as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations — both senior leaders drawn from Blue Origin's New Glenn program. [2]

What makes this move materially significant is not the engagement itself — it is the scale of the demand environment Starfighters is building into. Across the senior aerospace and defense complex, Q1 2026 prints have been defined by record backlogs and explicit commentary on capacity expansion as the binding constraint.

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported Q1 2026 sales of $22.1 billion on April 21, 2026, up 9% versus the prior year and up 10% organically. [3] Raytheon booked $6.6 billion of awards in the quarter, including over $600 million for Patriot equipment to the Netherlands and more than $400 million from the U.S. Army for lower-tier air and missile defense sensors, with an additional $900 million in awards for Standard Missile and Tomahawk. Munitions output grew over 40% year-over-year, and Raytheon posted its 12th consecutive quarter of material growth. [4] CEO Chris Calio described five "landmark framework agreements" Raytheon signed with the Department of War for Tomahawk, AMRAAM, and the Standard Missile family — agreements management said would, once finalized, provide firm demand signals to support production ramps "well above existing rates over the next decade." [4] RTX raised its full-year 2026 outlook for adjusted sales and adjusted EPS on the print.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) reported Q1 2026 revenue of $5.74 billion on April 30, 2026 — up 12% year-over-year, with organic revenue growth of 15% — and posted contractual backlog of $40.7 billion, with a book-to-bill ratio for the quarter of 1.4. [5] Management raised full-year EPS guidance to $11.40 to $11.60. [6] In April, the Company closed a $1.0 billion strategic investment from the Department of War in its Missile Solutions (MSL) business, structured as a convertible preferred security to convert into equity at IPO. [5][6] The funds are earmarked for expanding and modernizing solid rocket motor production facilities in Camden, Arkansas; Huntsville, Alabama; and Orange, Virginia — facilities critical to manufacturing PAC-3, THAAD, Tomahawk, and Standard Missile systems. The carve-out missile entity has been named Axyv following a confidential S-1 filing, with the IPO targeting the second half of 2026. [6] L3Harris also disclosed the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) successfully demonstrated tracking against a hypersonic target. [7]

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported Q1 2026 revenue of $22.2 billion on April 22, 2026, with the Defense, Space & Security segment posting revenue of $7.6 billion — up 21% year-over-year — and operating margins improving to 3.1%. [8] During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security signed a seven-year framework agreement to expand PAC-3 Seeker production and announced a strategic partnership with Rheinmetall to offer the MQ-28 Ghost Bat to Germany. [8] In April 2026, the Boeing-built Space Launch System core stage rocket propelled the successful Artemis II mission to the Moon. [9] Backlog at Defense, Space & Security grew to a record $86 billion, with 27% representing orders from customers outside the U.S. On the earnings call, management noted higher demand in defense given increased operational tempo, framing it as a natural offset to potential commercial MRO weakness. [10]

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG) — a defense and space technology company best known for leading development of Starlab, the commercial space station being developed as a replacement for the ISS — has been positioning aggressively in the defense and national security segments. The Company priced its IPO at $31 per share in June 2025, raising $383 million, and saw shares close at $56.48 on the day of its public debut. [11] In its Q1 2026 print reported May 4, 2026, Voyager delivered net sales of $35.2 million and grew total backlog to a record $275.3 million, up 54% year-over-year, with first-quarter bookings of $45.2 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3. [12] On the strength of that backlog, the Company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $230 million to $255 million, representing 39% to 53% year-over-year growth. [12] Voyager ended the quarter with $429.4 million in cash and total liquidity of $641.4 million. Starlab achieved four NASA milestones and received $24.0 million in NASA funding during the period. [12] Voyager also secured NASA's seventh Private Astronaut Mission in April 2026, designated VOYG-1, with launch targeted no earlier than 2028, and was awarded a contract with Raytheon to develop advanced technologies for the Standard Missile interceptor program. [13]

What is most striking about RTX, L3Harris, Boeing's defense business, and Voyager is that none of these stories sits in isolation. They reflect a single thesis: in 2026, the U.S. defense industrial base is being asked to ramp production at a pace it has not been asked to deliver since the Cold War, and the bottleneck has moved from contract availability to integration capacity, range and licensing throughput, and operational tempo.

For more information on Starfighters Space, read the entire USA News Group Report

That is the gap Starfighters Space is positioning to address.

The Asset, the Bench, and the Process Layer Now Behind STARLAUNCH

Starfighters Space operates a fleet of seven modified F-104 supersonic aircraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, configured to act as a first-stage lifting platform that can carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. [1] The Company is the operator of the largest fleet of MACH 2+ capable aircraft in the world, and the only commercial operator capable of flying payloads at sustained MACH 2+ with the capability to launch those payloads to space. Its customer base includes Lockheed Martin, Meggitt, Space Florida, and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

STARLAUNCH 1 is being developed as a sub-orbital vehicle designed to support short-duration microgravity missions and to serve as a pathfinder for future air-launched concepts. The Company has reported wind tunnel testing that demonstrated clean separation from the aircraft platform, followed by a Critical Design Review process. [1] Starfighters' Wind Tunnel in the Sky service uses the F-104 to fly as an airborne wind tunnel — a single 45-minute mission generates the equivalent of approximately 20 traditional 30-second ground wind tunnel runs, compressing what would otherwise take about ten days in a fixed-facility into less than an hour. [2]

The ILS engagement now adds a deep bench of launch, range, licensing and mission integration experience, with prior work supporting the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and commercial customers. [1] The recent Blue Origin appointments — Jose Arias and Catrina L. Medeiros — bring direct New Glenn program experience and, in Mr. Arias's case, a documented track record of compressing integration cycle time from 76 days to 13 days at Blue Origin. [2]

This is what the assembly of an operationally proven team looks like when the underlying market is the U.S. defense, civil, and commercial space economy in a record-spending environment. The senior primes have signaled the demand. The Department of War has signaled the dollars. The framework agreements are in place. The bottleneck is execution.

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) is building, in real time, the operational stack required to be one of the names that closes the gap.

For more information on Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), visit usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing



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Article Sources:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. press release, "Starfighters Space Engages Integrated Launch Solutions to Advance STARLAUNCH Pathway," May 2026. [2] Business Wire — "Starfighters Space Adds Blue Origin Leaders to Accelerate STARLAUNCH Development," May 7, 2026 — businesswire.com [3] RTX Corporation press release — "RTX Reports Q1 2026 Results," April 21, 2026 — raytheon.mediaroom.com

[4] The Motley Fool — "RTX (RTX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript," April 21, 2026 — fool.com

[5] StockTitan — "L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) posts higher Q1 2026 earnings and $40.7B backlog," April 2026 — stocktitan.net

[6] Foreign Policy Journal — "L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Stock Trades Around $302 Despite Record Backlog, Raised Guidance and Government Missile IPO in the Works," May 7, 2026 — foreignpolicyjournal.com

[7] The Motley Fool — "L3Harris (LHX) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript," April 30, 2026 — fool.com

[8] The Boeing Company Form 8-K Filing — Q1 2026 results, SEC.gov, April 2026

[9] StockTitan — "Boeing (NYSE: BA) grows Q1 2026 revenue to $22.2B," April 2026 — stocktitan.net

[10] Investing.com — "Earnings call transcript: Boeing reports Q1 2026 earnings beat," April 22, 2026 — investing.com

[11] SpaceNews — "Voyager looks to expanded defense and space opportunities as a public company," June 12, 2025 — spacenews.com

[12] Voyager Technologies, Inc. press release — "Voyager Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Reports 1Q Record Backlog, Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance," May 4, 2026 — voyagertechnologies.com

[13] Voyager Technologies, Inc. press release — "Voyager Selected by NASA for Seventh Private Astronaut Mission," April 15, 2026 — businesswire.com

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