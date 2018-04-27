$27 Bn Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, 2018-2023

The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from a market size of US$17.386 billion in 2017 during the forecast period and reach a market size of US$27.393 billion in 2023.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) involves the use of small incisions to gain access to a cavity for better visualization and manipulation of tissues of interest. There has been an increasing trend in application of these surgeries owing to the advantages offered by minimally invasive surgery over the traditional surgeries such as incidence of lesser pain, less damage to the tissues and early recovery from the surgery among others.

Growing technological advancements in this field, improved patient quality of life, reduction in healthcare costs and time, and increase in the aging population around the globe are the major factors expected to drive the growth of minimally invasive surgical instruments market.

Geographically, North America holds a significant share of the market on account of presence of major market players in this region and the increasing aging population.

However, the lack of properly skilled labour and stringent regulatory framework are some of the major challenges faced by the minimally invasive devices market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Surgical Equipment

5.2. Monitoring & Visualization Equipment

5.3. Electrosurgical Systems

6. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Cardiothoracic Surgery

6.2. Gastrointestinal Surgery

6.3. Orthopedic Surgery

6.4. Gynecological Surgery

6.5. Cosmetic/Bariatric Surgery

6.6. Vascular Surgery

6.7. Urological Surgery

6.8. Others

7. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. UK

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. UAE

7.4.3. Israel

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. India

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. Japan

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.5. Others

8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Ethicon US, LLC

Aesculap, Inc.

Medtronic

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

CONMED Corporation

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Microline Surgical

Abbott Laboratories

