27 to 29 June, Paris - World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

News provided by

Human Frontier Science Program

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Co-hosts:
International Human Frontier Science Program Organization & French Ministry of Higher Education and Research

Under the High Patronage
of Mr Emmanuel MACRON
President of the French Republic

Live-stream begins 13h15 (CEST) 27 June 2023
https://youtube.com/live/tRqXQSNh-YY?feature=share
Program: https://www.hfsp.org/paris-summit-program

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability," invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

High-Level Summit, 27 June, at French Academy of Sciences:

  • Science policy implications of using basic science to forge transformation towards sustainability
  • Connect scientific communities to advance the Sustainable Development Goals
  • New science funding initiatives to advance next-generation science

International Scientific Symposium, 28 & 29 June, at Auditorium André and Liliane Bettencourt:

  • Climate change and health
  • Ocean biodiversity and endangered resources
  • Food security in a changing world
  • Individuals, institutions, and societies in transformation
  • System-level science can change how we solve global challenges

Press Contact:
English speakers: Rachael Bishop, [email protected], +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21.
French speakers: Hélène Boulanger, [email protected], +33 (0) 66 88 79 31 67.

To attend in-person, register with press contacts.

See the HFSPO website for updates. Watch a video on the events. Partners: the French National Research Agency, the French Academy of Sciences, National Center for Scientific Research, the Institut Pasteur, the International Science Council, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and UNESCO.

The Human Frontier Science Program was established in 1989 to advance international research and training at the frontier of life sciences. Its objectives are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, as well as the European Commission. With its collaborative research grants and postdoctoral fellowships, the program has awarded more than 4,500 fellowships involving more than 7,500 scientists from around the world. Since the start of the program, 28 HFSP laureates have received the Nobel Prize.

International Human Frontier Science Program, 12 Quai Saint-Jean, Strasbourg, France
www.hfsp.org | Phone : +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page
#LifeScience4Sustainability
#LS4S

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129669/HFSP_logo.jpg

SOURCE Human Frontier Science Program

Also from this source

27 a 29 de junho, Paris - Líderes mundiais e cientistas discutirão o tema "A Pesquisa Básica Pode Ser Pioneira em Novas Abordagens para Desafios Globais"

Junio 27 al 29, París. Conversaciones entre líderes mundiales y científicos: la investigación básica puede ser pionera en nuevos enfoques para los desafíos globales

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.