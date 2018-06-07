$28 Billion mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem Market 2018-2030

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem: 2018 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
report presents an in-depth assessment of the mHealth ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for mHealth investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 5 submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.
A key enabler in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry, mobile healthcare - or mHealth - refers to the use of mobile connectivity and associated technologies across the healthcare continuum. Healthcare providers and payers are increasingly embracing mHealth as a means to enhance care coordination, maximize outreach, boost patient engagement and improve outcomes while minimizing costs.
Keen to monetize their vast wireless network assets, mobile operators view mHealth as a substantial revenue opportunity - and many are extending beyond providing pure connectivity services, towards end-to-end mHealth offerings such as remote patient monitoring.
mHealth also offers a wealth of opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from accelerated clinical trial innovation and medication adherence monitoring to securing the supply chain and combating counterfeit drugs. In addition, with the increasing prevalence of mobile apps that provide therapeutic impact, the digital therapeutics space is beginning to emerge, which may one-day rival mainstream pharmaceuticals in areas such as chronic disease care.
Other stakeholders that are set to benefit from mHealth include but are not limited to connected medical and wearable device OEMs, app developers, Big Data and analytics specialists, cloud computing giants, and even ride-hailing providers such as Uber and Lyft - whose platforms are increasingly being integrated with healthcare IT systems, letting healthcare providers improve their level of care by booking rides for their patients.
Driven by the thriving ecosystem, the researchers estimate that the mHealth market will account for more than $28 Billion in 2018 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, the research estimates further growth at a CAGR of approximately 30% over the next three years.
Key Findings:
- With ongoing advances in key enabling technologies such as the miniaturization of sensors and the development of 5G NR (New Radio) platforms, a spate of new applications is beginning to emerge - ranging from connected drug delivery platforms to UHD (Ultra High Definition) video streaming for remote medical examinations.
- The research estimates that annual unit shipments of health and fitness-centric wearable devices will surpass 105 Million by the end of 2018. In order to gain valuable insights from the data generated by these devices, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders are increasingly investing in Big Data and analytics technology.
- As key stakeholders realize the revenue potential of mHealth, a spate of prominent strategic partnerships is beginning to emerge. For example, pharmaceutical giant Novartis has recently partnered with digital therapeutics specialist Pear Therapeutics to co-develop prescription mobile apps aimed at treating patients with multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia and substance use disorder
Key Topics Covered:
1 Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Topics Covered
1.3 Forecast Segmentation
1.4 Key Questions Answered
1.5 Key Findings
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Target Audience
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of mHealth
2.1 What is mHealth?
2.2 The Evolution from eHealth to mHealth
2.3 Telemedicine
2.4 Health Informatics
2.5 The mHealth Business Case
2.6 Key Market Drivers
2.7 Barriers to Growth
2.8 Key Enabling Technologies for mHealth
2.9 mHealth Use Case Categories
3 Chapter 3: mHealth Future Roadmap & Value Chain
3.1 mHealth Future Roadmap
3.2 mHealth Value Chain
4 Chapter 4: mHealth Use Cases
4.1 Pharmaceutical Applications
4.2 Medical Information & Healthcare Management
4.3 Healthcare & Fitness
4.4 Remote Consultation & Diagnostics Services
4.5 IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications
5 Chapter 5: mHealth Case Studies
5.1 Apollo Hospitals: Enabling mHealth for the Masses
5.2 Appirio: Cutting Health Insurance Costs with Wearable Activity Trackers
5.3 Apple: Aggregating Health Records to Give a Fuller Snapshot of Health
5.4 AT&T: Connected Healthcare Monitoring for the Elderly
5.5 Bayer: Pioneering Connected Injectors for Autoimmune Therapies
5.6 Dexcom: Enabling Non-Invasive & Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring
5.7 Ginger.io: Improving Mental Wellbeing with mHealth Analytics
5.8 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline): Facilitating Off-Site Clinical Trials with Mobile Apps
5.9 London Air Ambulance: Saving Lives with Mobile Apps and 4G LTE Connectivity
5.10 Medisafe: Improving Medication Adherence with a Personalized Medication Management Platform
5.11 Novartis: Connected Drug Delivery for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
5.12 NTT DoCoMo: Utilizing 5G to Deliver UHD Video Streaming for Remote Medical Examinations
5.13 Orange Healthcare: IoT Connectivity for Remote Health Management Services
5.14 Pfizer: Boosting Patient Engagement with Mobile Apps
5.15 Praekelt Foundation: Raising HIV/AIDS Awareness with Text Messaging
5.16 Proteus Digital Health: Unlocking Patient Patterns & Medication Effectiveness with Digital Medicine
5.17 Qualcomm Life: Extending Healthcare Beyond Hospital Walls
5.18 Roche: Enhancing Clinical Trials with Mobile Apps & Sensors
5.19 Sickweather: Leveraging mHealth to Forecast Disease Outbreaks
5.20 Sproxil: Fighting Counterfeit Drugs with Mobile Connectivity & Analytics
5.21 Telefnica Group: Developing a Connected & Sustainable Health Management Model
5.22 WellDoc: Managing Chronic Diseases with Mobile Prescription Therapies
6 Chapter 6: mHealth Ecosystem Player Profiles
7 Chapter 7: Standardization, Regulation & Development Initiatives
7.1 Standardization Bodies & Alliances
7.2 Key Standards & Legislation
8 Chapter 8: Market Sizing & Forecasts
8.1 Global Outlook for mHealth: 2018 - 2030
8.2 Submarket Segmentation
8.3 Pharmaceutical Applications Submarket Revenue: 2018 - 2030
8.4 Medical Information & Healthcare Management Submarket Revenue: 2018 - 2030
8.5 Healthcare & Fitness Submarket Revenue: 2018 - 2030
8.6 Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services Submarket Revenue: 2018 - 2030
8.7 IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications Submarket Revenue: 2018 - 2030
8.8 Segmentation by Ecosystem Player
8.9 Regional Outlook
9 Chapter 9: Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations
9.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?
9.2 Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation
9.3 Digital Therapeutics: The Next Avenue for Growth
9.4 The Emergence of Connected Drug Delivery Platforms
9.5 Beyond HD Video: The Healthcare Applications of LTE & 5G NR (New Radio) Networks
9.6 Are Mobile Operators Simply Connectivity Providers for mHealth?
9.7 Addressing Privacy & Security Concerns
9.8 The Role of Data Protection Legislation
9.9 Improving Operational Efficiency and Reducing Costs
9.10 The Importance of End User Belief
9.11 Wearable Technology: Prospects in the mHealth Ecosystem
9.12 Driving Investments in Big Data & Advanced Analytics
9.13 Implementing Successful mHealth Strategies in Hospitals
9.14 Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
Source: SNS Telecom & IT
Source: SNS Telecom & IT
