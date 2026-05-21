28% of Americans Have a Side Hustle; Most Started One to Cover Everyday Expenses

Omnisend research finds ecommerce and resale are the most popular side-hustle category at 41%, led by eBay, Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, and TikTok Shop

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by Omnisend reveals that side hustles in 2026 are less about passion projects and more about financial necessity. In a survey of 1,370 Americans, 28% report currently having a side hustle, and four-in-five (80%) admit they started for financial reasons rather than personal fulfillment or fun. Among those with side hustles:

54% wanted to earn extra money for bills or essentials

wanted to earn extra money for bills or essentials 27% started to pay off debt, supplement existing income, or save for a goal

started to pay off debt, supplement existing income, or save for a goal Only 9% intended to pursue a passion or hobby, down from 14% since October 2025 .

More than half (51%) earn $500 or less monthly from their side hustle, but 76% are still satisfied with their additional income. Collectively, this adds up to an average of $84.1 billion monthly across the U.S., up slightly from $83.1 billion last year.

"Inflation may have cooled on paper, but everyday expenses like housing, groceries, and insurance remain stubbornly high," says Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend. "An extra $200-$500 a month can cover groceries, utilities, or debt payments. That makes even low-earning side hustles feel worthwhile."

Overall, 49% started their side hustle less than a year ago, and they're able to maintain them without sacrificing large amounts of personal time. 86% spend fewer than 20 hours per week on them, with 5-9 hours being the most common range.

From handmade goods to reselling, ecommerce is the most popular way to earn on the side

Ecommerce, including reselling, is the most common side-hustle category among respondents, with 41% saying they sell online. That puts ecommerce ahead of freelance work (25%), food delivery services (23%), and content creation (16%).

For online sellers, side hustles often start with accessible product categories: 26% sell handmade or custom goods, 18% sell vintage or second-hand items, and 16% sell digital products such as templates or courses.

The most popular platforms are established marketplaces, led by eBay at 49%, Amazon at 47%, Facebook Marketplace at 41%, and TikTok Shop at 30%.

"Compared to freelancing or gig work, ecommerce – especially reselling – is relatively low-risk. It doesn't require specialized skills or major upfront investment, but most importantly, it offers flexibility, making it the easiest starting point for people looking to earn extra," says Marty.

Overall, 82% say they plan to continue their side hustle over the next 12 months.

You can read more here: https://www.omnisend.com/side-hustles-report-2026/

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Omnisend and conducted by Cint in March 2026. A total of 1,370 U.S. respondents were questioned. Quotas were placed on age, gender, income, and place of residence to achieve a nationally representative sample among users. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.

The estimated $84.1B figure was calculated using three factors: the percentage of Americans with a side hustle, estimated average monthly side hustle earnings, and U.S. adult population data. Average earnings were estimated using weighted averages based on reported income brackets, excluding "prefer not to say" responses.

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

For further information, please contact:

Daniele Kezyte, Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend