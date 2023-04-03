$280+ Billion Ethical Food Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: Growing Demand for Fairtrade Products and Strong Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethical Food Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ethical food market reached a value of nearly $133,853.9 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $133,853.9 million in 2022 to $198,520.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 8.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2027 and reach $280,020.4 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing in environmental concern, growing demand for fairtrade products and strong economic growth in emerging markets.



Going forward, government initiatives, growing demand for sustainably packaged food and increasing investments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the ethical food market in the future include high cost of ethical food.



The ethical food market is segmented by type into organic and natural, fairtrade, free range animal welfare friendly and environmentally responsible and sustainably produced. The organic and natural market was the largest segment of the ethical food market segmented by type accounting for 40.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the organic and natural market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ethical food market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027.



The ethical food market is segmented by mode of distribution into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the ethical food market segmented by mode of distribution accounting for 62.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the online market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ethical food market segmented by mode of distribution, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the ethical food market, accounting for 43.8% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ethical food market will be Asia Pacific, and, North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.3% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.9% and 7.8% respectively.



The ethical food market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.71% of the total market in 2021. Nestle S.A. was the largest competitor with 2.90% share of the market, followed by PepsiCo with 1.94%, The Kraft Heinz Company with 1.70%, General Mills, Inc. with 1.55%, Danone S.A with 1.40%, United Natural Foods, Inc with 1.10%, Arla Foods with 1.08%, The Hain Celestial Group with 0.98%, Kellogg's with 0.81% and Organic Valley with 0.33%.



The top opportunities in the ethical food market segmented by type will arise in the organic and natural segment, which will gain $26,975.2 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by mode of distribution will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $39,688.2 million of global annual sales by 2027. The ethical food market size will gain the most in the USA at $24,311.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the ethical food market include focusing on sustainable packaging to reduce the use of plastics, focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen market position, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and leveraging artificial intelligence to track nutrients, water levels and improve transparency in supply chains.



Player-adopted strategies in the ethical food market include strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions, focusing on joint ventures and partnerships, expanding product portfolio through the launch of innovative products and focusing on strategic investments.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the ethical food manufacturing companies to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, use artificial intelligence, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on competitive pricing, leverage social media, participate in events, target local departmental stores to spread awareness, focus on prime shelf positions in stores, target local retailers and focus on urban population.

