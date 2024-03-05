$285+ Million Healthcare Third-party Logistics Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market was valued at USD 191.59 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.21% through 2028, reaching USD 287.88 million.

The Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market has emerged as a dynamic and essential component of the healthcare industry, providing a range of logistical services to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and healthcare providers. With a focus on optimizing supply chains, improving cost-efficiency, and ensuring timely delivery of healthcare products, this market has experienced significant growth and transformation.



One of the primary drivers of this market is the increasing complexity of healthcare supply chains. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, has seen a surge in the need for specialized logistics services to handle temperature-sensitive drugs, biologics, and high-value medications. Third-party logistics providers offer specialized expertise in handling and transporting such products, including cold chain logistics, which is crucial in maintaining the integrity and efficacy of many medical products.



Moreover, regulatory compliance and quality assurance are of paramount importance in the healthcare sector. Healthcare third-party logistics providers are well-versed in adhering to stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring product safety, and managing the necessary documentation and reporting. This expertise is essential in an industry where compliance failures can result in severe consequences.



Innovations in technology, such as data analytics, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, are also reshaping the healthcare third-party logistics landscape. These advancements enable real-time visibility, better inventory management, and predictive analytics, allowing companies to optimize their supply chains and reduce operational costs.

North America emerged as the dominant player in the global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market in 2022, holding the largest market share. North America boasts a highly advanced and developed healthcare infrastructure, making it a prominent hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device production, and healthcare service providers.

The region's robust healthcare ecosystem necessitates a reliable and efficient supply chain to meet the demands of healthcare companies, driving the demand for healthcare third-party logistics services. North America is at the forefront of technological advancements, including the implementation of advanced tracking and monitoring systems, automation, and data analytics in logistics. These technological innovations enhance the efficiency and transparency of supply chain operations, a crucial factor in the healthcare sector.

Key Market Drivers

Complexity of Healthcare Supply Chains:

Specialized Expertise: Healthcare supply chains are intricate, requiring specialized expertise to manage temperature-sensitive medications and navigate international regulations.

Healthcare supply chains are intricate, requiring specialized expertise to manage temperature-sensitive medications and navigate international regulations. Global Reach: Healthcare Third-party Logistics providers facilitate the global reach of medical products, supporting expansion into new markets.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance:

Stringent Standards: HealthcareThird-party Logistics providers ensure regulatory compliance and quality assurance, navigating complex regulations and maintaining product integrity.

HealthcareThird-party Logistics providers ensure regulatory compliance and quality assurance, navigating complex regulations and maintaining product integrity. Risk Mitigation: Rigorous quality control measures mitigate the risk of compliance-related issues and safeguard patient safety.

Globalization of Pharmaceutical Markets:

International Expansion: Pharmaceutical companies expanding globally require logistics partners with expertise in international regulations and cross-border logistics.

Pharmaceutical companies expanding globally require logistics partners with expertise in international regulations and cross-border logistics. Flexibility and Adaptability: Healthcare Third-party Logistics providers respond to market changes and disruptions, supporting agile and responsive supply chains.

Key Market Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns:

Protection of Sensitive Data: HealthcareThird-party Logistics providers must safeguard patient data and proprietary information from cyber threats and unauthorized access.

HealthcareThird-party Logistics providers must safeguard patient data and proprietary information from cyber threats and unauthorized access. Legal and Financial Consequences: Failure to maintain data security can result in legal penalties and reputational damage.

Cold Chain Logistics:

Specialized Infrastructure: Cold chain logistics require specialized infrastructure and technology for temperature-controlled storage and transportation.

Cold chain logistics require specialized infrastructure and technology for temperature-controlled storage and transportation. Regulatory Compliance: Strict regulations govern cold chain logistics, requiring adherence to Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and quality standards.

Key Market Trends

E-commerce and Direct-to-Patient Delivery:

Convenience and Personalization: E-commerce and direct-to-patient delivery models offer convenience and personalized healthcare, driving demand for efficient logistics solutions.

E-commerce and direct-to-patient delivery models offer convenience and personalized healthcare, driving demand for efficient logistics solutions. Last-Mile Delivery: Healthcare Third-party Logistics providers invest in last-mile delivery solutions to ensure timely and secure product delivery to patients' doorsteps.

Specialized Pharmaceutical Logistics:

Mission-Critical Services: Specialized pharmaceutical logistics, particularly in cold chain management, are essential for maintaining product efficacy and safety.

Specialized pharmaceutical logistics, particularly in cold chain management, are essential for maintaining product efficacy and safety. Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to stringent regulatory requirements, including Good Distribution Practices (GDP), is crucial in pharmaceutical logistics to avoid compliance-related issues.

Segmental Insights

Industry Insights:

Pharmaceutical Dominance: The pharmaceutical industry dominates the healthcare third-party logistics market due to its complex supply chains and stringent regulatory requirements.

Service Type Insights:

Transportation Dominance: Transportation services are crucial in healthcare third-party logistics, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of medical products across national and international borders.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market.

Cardinal Health.

DHL Group

SF Express

Kinesis Medical B.V.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Barrett Distribution

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Freight Logistics Solutions

Report Scope



Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market, By Industry:

Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Pharmaceutical

Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market, By Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing and Storage

Others

Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market, By Supply Chain:

Cold Chain

Non-Cold Chain

Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

