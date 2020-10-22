$29.7 Billion Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Type (Plug-in, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software), Bus Charging Infrastructure, Connector (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), Installation, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $29.7 billion by 2027; whereas, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 15,025.5 thousand units by 2027.



The global electric vehicle charging stations market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027.



This market is majorly driven by the government incentives, subsidies, and funding for the installation of charging stations; and automakers' initiatives for the charging infrastructure development. However, the high cost of fast-charging stations, stringent rules for installation, and complex charging infrastructure obstructs the growth of this market to some extent.



Based on the charging station type, plug-in charging stations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. The growth in this segment is mainly driven by the government and automakers initiatives to expand the level 3 plug-in charging station infrastructure.



However, the wireless charging stations market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the automaker's initiatives for the development of wireless charging stations technology and government funding for the installation of the wireless charging stations.



Based on bus charging infrastructure, the off-board top-down pantograph segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020. However, the on-board bottom-up pantograph segment is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.



The on-board bottom-up pantograph charging solution is a fast-charging system mainly used for the charging of electric buses in cities with existing DC networks, such as for tramways. Factors attributed to driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of electric buses in countries such as China and the United States over the past years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Electric Vehicle and Associated Infrastructure

4.2.1.1.1. Incentives and Subsidies for Purchase of Chargers

4.2.1.1.2. Funding for Installation of Charging Stations

4.2.1.2. Automakers' Initiative for Charging Infrastructure Development

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Charging Infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Stringent Rules and Complex Infrastructure

4.2.2.3. High Cost and Low Fuel Economy of Electric Vehicles

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Powered by Renewable Energy

4.2.3.2. Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

4.2.3.3. Growing Demand of Electric Vehicles in Emerging Economies

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Lack of Standardization of Charging Infrastructure

4.2.5. Trend

4.2.5.1. Ridesharing Companies Adopting Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations for Their Fleets

4.3. Pricing Analysis, by Type

4.3.1. Pricing Overview

4.3.2. Level 1 Charging Stations

4.3.3. Level 2 Charging Stations

4.3.4. Level 3 Charging Stations

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.4.1. Introduction

4.4.2. COVID-19 Impact Assessment



5 Regulatory Analysis

5.1. Introduction

5.2. U.S.

5.3. U.K.

5.4. Germany

5.5. India

5.6. China

5.7. Latin America



6 Technology Landscape

6.1. Evolution of Battery Technologies

6.2. Evolution of Charging Station Technologies

6.3. Standards for Charging Stations

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. American Standards

6.3.3. European Standards

6.3.4. China



7 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Plug-In Charging Station

7.2.1. Level 1 Charging Station

7.2.2. Level 2 Charging Station

7.2.3. Level 3 Charging Station (Dc Fast Chargers)

7.3. Wireless Charging Station



8 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hardware

8.3. Software



9 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connector Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Guobiao Standards (GB/T)

9.3. Charge De Move (CHAdeMO)

9.4. Combined Charging System (CCS)

9.5. Tesla Supercharger

9.6. Type 2 (IEC 62196)

9.7. Type 1 (SAE J1772)



10 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Installation Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Fixed Charging Stations

10.3. Portable Chargers

11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Commercial

11.2.1. On Road

11.2.2. Public Parking

11.2.3. Other Commercial Sites

11.3. Non-Commercial

11.3.1. Non-Residential

11.3.2. Residential



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.3. New Product Launches

13.4. Acquisitions

13.5. Competitive Benchmarking

13.6. Market Ranking (2019)

13.6.1. Chargepoint, Inc.

13.6.2. ABB, Ltd.

13.6.3. Tesla, Inc.

13.6.4. Siemens Ag

13.6.5. EVBox



14 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

14.1. Schneider Electric SE

14.2. Chargepoint, Inc.

14.3. Siemens AG

14.4. Efacec

14.5. Delta Electronics, Inc.

14.6. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

14.7. Webasto Group

14.8. ClipperCreek, Inc.

14.9. EVBox B.V. (A Part of Engie)

14.10. Alfen N.V.

14.11. New Motion EVSE, Ltd. (A Part of Royal Dutch Shell)

14.12. Eaton Corporation

14.13. Blink Charging Co.

14.14. ABB, Ltd.

14.15. Star Charge

14.16. SemaConnect

14.17. Tesla, Inc.

14.18. Robert Bosch GmbH

